More than 20 Miami-Dade buildings were rated “unsafe”

July 2, 2021

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday that she would order for the next 30 days the inspection of all buildings with more than 40 years of the county in search of possible risks after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers building in the city from Surfside.

Some residents of Miami Beach and other parts of the county have shown their distrust after what happened in Champlain Towers. For his part, Larry Shefteld, who lives in Surfside, in a building on Collins Avenue built in 1968, and who says he has never felt unsafe, until now.

Following the mayor’s order, the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulation and Economic Resources is auditing cases with recertification of the 40 years pending.

The Univision News 23 team consulted with the county how many buildings are currently considered unsafe and how many urgently require repairs and accessed a list of 24 buildings with more than four stories that are currently under review, whose cases were prioritized, from one list of 469.

These are the addresses of the buildings that appear on the list according to Univision

1660 NE 191 ST 1321 NE MIAMI GARDENS DR 1770 NE 191 ST 1 1750 NE 191 ST 9359 FONTAINEBLEAU BLVD F 5301 NW 23 AVE 1 8255 NW MIAMI CT 1 1660 NE 191 ST 1660 1301 NE MIAMI GARDENS DR 1301 1075 MIAMI GARDENS DR 1770 NE 191 ST 1780 NE 191 ST 2 1175 MIAMI GARDENS DR 441-447 NE 195 ST 441 940-942 NE 199 ST 1 950-952 NE 199 ST 2 920-922 NE 199 ST 3 1401 NE MIAMI GARDENS DR 1401 2200 NW 54 ST 2 1251 NE 108 ST 1251 1201 NE 191 ST G 8002 SW 149 AVE B 8000 SW 149 AVE A 605 NW 72 AVE 605

Likewise, the county detailed that around 10 inspectors are in charge of ensuring that these buildings comply with the codes and with the arrangements they need to make so that they can be declared safe.

