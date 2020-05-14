During the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the country’s cultural venues have been closed to the public, and although no problems were reported during the contingency, new reports are coming to light that indicate irregularities in the Museum of the Mummies of Guanajuato. that would have caused the disappearance of 22 specimens in the world’s largest collection of natural mummies. In addition, museum managers reported poor management by managers and a lack of budget.

The cultural promoter of the Museum of the Mummies of Guanajuato Paloma Reyes Lacayo went to public and international institutions to denounce the poor administration of the museum. He called for the intervention of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), after 22 mummies disappeared from the museum. Of the 117 copies registered in inventory, only the existence of 95 mummies could have been verified.

In a document Reyes Lacayo denounces:

“I resort to his investiture to denounce the lack of knowledge, negligence and irresponsibility in the management of the Museum of the Mummies of Guanajuato by the municipal authority itself, which today puts at risk the cultural heritage, consisting of the largest collection of natural mummies in the world (117 mummified elements, including 4 heads, 2 fetuses and 111 female and male bodies taken from the Municipal Pantheon of Santa Paula). ”

He also explained that the mummies they are usually exhibited at non-cultural fairs and festivals without any conservation measures in different parts of the north of the country such as Nuevo León and Zacatecas. “There is a lack of a diagnosis of the state of conservation and a protocol for its exhibition, safekeeping, conservation, management and transport,” Reyes wrote.

On the other hand, they denounced a lack of budget for the administration of the cultural venue. Despite the fact that last year the price of the adult ticket rose from 60 to 85 pesos the Mummies Museum only receives 10% of the income generated. Of the 38 million pesos obtained during 2019, only 2.5 million were destined for the museum.

.