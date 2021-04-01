More than 20.5 million years of life would have been lost in the world by covid-19

The large direct and indirect effects of covid-19 have made it necessary to find a balance between minimizing the immediate impact of pandemic on health and containment of long-term socio-economic damage to society.

A key parameter in calculating how restrictive policies can be justified is the disease-associated mortality, which has led to the creation of large international collaborations with the aim of collecting data to register deaths attributable to the SARS-CoV-2.

Despite their limitations, each of these research avenues and their associated health measures (infection rate, deaths, and excess deaths) are important to inform citizens and policy makers about the impact of coronavirus mortality.

“Our results confirm that the impact of mortality from covid-19 is great, not only in terms of the number of deaths, but also in terms of years of life lost,” say the authors.

A study carried out by a group of researchers from various universities and international centers, including Héctor Pifarré Arolas and Guillem López Casasnovas, both researchers from the Center for Research in Health Economics at Pompeu Fabra University (CRES-UPF), have estimated the impact of premature mortality from covid-19.

It has done so from the calculation of the years of life lost – the difference between the age of death of an individual and their life expectancy – due to the new coronavirus and the relative measure of these years lost in relation to other common diseases, like the flu or cardiovascular disease.

The research, published in Scientific Reports, also involved the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research (Germany), the University of Wisconsin-Madison (USA) and the University of Oxford (Great Britain) and was co-financed by the “La Caixa” Foundation.

How many years of life have been lost?

The researchers estimated the rate of years of life lost (YLL) caused by covid-19 over more than 1,279,866 deaths in 81 countries. They also analyzed life expectancy data and made projections of total COVID-19 deaths by country.

The authors state that, in total, they have been lost 20,507,518 years of life due to covid-19 in the 81 countries included in the study, with an average of 16 years per individual death.

Of the total years lost, 44.9% occurred in individuals between 55 and 75 years old, 30.2% in individuals under 55 years of age and 25% in those over 75 years of age. In countries for which estimates of the number of deaths by sex were available, the YLL was 44% higher in men than in women.

In the countries most affected by covid-19, and in relation to other common global causes of death, the rate of years of life lost due to the pandemic has been two to nine times higher than the average YLL associated with seasonal flu , and between 1/4 and 1/2 higher than the YLL attributable to heart conditions.

Results analysis

In 35 of the countries analyzed, the data coverage spans at least nine months. In these cases, this suggests that it likely includes the full impacts of the pandemic in 2020, or at least its first waves, while for other countries, this data is still on the rise.

Experts warn that “the results must be understood in the context of an ongoing, evolving pandemic; it can be said that the study provides a snapshot of the possible impacts of covid-19 in terms of years of life lost as of January 6, 2021 ”.

For the authors, the results must be understood in the context of an ongoing, evolving pandemic. The study provides a snapshot of years of life lost as of January 6, 2021

“Valuations of years of life lost may be underestimated, due to the difficulty of accurately recording deaths related to COVID-19, as both policies and practices on coding deaths are still being developed and standardized” , emphasize the authors, who emphasize that the study is limited to analyzing premature mortality. “A full assessment of the health impact of the pandemic should consider the burden of disability associated with the disease,” they conclude.

Reference:

Pifarré i Arolas, H., Acosta, E., López Casasnovas, G., Lo, A., Nicodemo, C., Riffe, T., Myrskylä, M. (February 2021). “Years of life lost to COVID-19 in 81 countries”. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-021-83040-3

Apart from the promotion of the “la Caixa” Foundation, the research has received funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and the Fonds du Recherche du Quebec – Societé et Culture (Canada) and the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 Research Response Fund (Britain).

