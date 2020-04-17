Brazil surpassed the mark of 2 thousand dead by coronavirus. In Sao Paulo, the governor João Doria decided to extend the quarantine. THE Amazon begins to suffer the consequences of the collapse of the health system. The STF validated the agreement to reduce salaries. And the U.S recorded a new record of deaths caused by covid-19.

See below the list of the main news from ‘Estadão’ this Friday, April 17, 2020:

1. Brazil surpasses the 2,000 deaths from the coronavirus, with 217 new deaths in 24 hours

In a new record, Brazil registered 217 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As a result, the number of deaths per covid-19 increased to 2,141 this Friday, 17, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, through information provided by the State Health Secretariats. The lethality rate is 6.4%.

2. João Doria expands quarantine until May 10 in the State of São Paulo

Governor João Doria (PSDB) at a conference at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes

Photo: SP State Government / Press Release / Estadão

The government of Sao Paulo extended the quarantine in the state to delay the spread of the new coronavirus, which would expire on the 22nd, Wednesday. Now, the measure is valid until the day May 10th. The quarantine has been in effect in the State since the day March 24 and it had already been enlarged once. The decree provides for the closing of trade and non-essential services, which includes bars, restaurants and cafes, which can only work with delivery services. Services considered essential, such as pharmacies and supermarkets, can open doors.

3. STF validates agreement to reduce wages in crisis without union guarantee

The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Ricardo Lewandowski.

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão

The plenary session of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) decided to ensure the validity of individual agreements between employers and workers to reduce hours and wages or suspend contracts during the crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the country. The measure allows a workload reduction by 25%, 50% or 70%, with a proportional cut in salary, for up to three months. It is also possible to suspend the contract for up to two months. In all cases, the government will pay part of the unemployment insurance to which the worker would be entitled.

4. In collapse, Amazonas will use refrigerated containers for coronavirus deaths

Without ICU beds, respirators and human resources, the Government of Amazon is equipping the state’s hospital units, filled with patients infected with the new coronavirus, with refrigerated containers for storing the bodies of victims of the disease and the collapse of the health system.

5. After Bolsonaro criticizes Maia, Senate removes MP Verde Amarelo from the agenda

Presidents Rodrigo Maia, of the Chamber, and Davi Alcolumbre, of the Senate

Photo: Beto Barata / Agência Senado / Estadão

In response to President Jair Bolsonaro, the Senate decided not to vote this Friday, 17, the provisional measure of Green Yellow contract, which reduces taxes on companies when hiring young people from 18 to 29 years old and people over 55 years old. The text will lose its validity if it is not approved by the senators until Monday, 20. The benches will still discuss whether the measure will be voted, but the tendency is for the MP to expire.

6. USA records almost 4,500 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours

The United States recorded, in the last 24 hours, the record 4,491 deaths by the new coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time count. According to the institution, the country surpassed mark of 33 thousand victims of covid-19.

7. Wuhan reviews numbers and increases covid-19 deaths in the city by 50%

THE China, the target of suspicion and criticism for its management of the covid-19 pandemic, revised the numbers and announced this Friday 1,290 additional deaths in the city of Wuhan, ground zero of the new coronavirus.

8. More than 1,000 sailors on the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier are infected with coronavirus

A total of 1,081 sailors French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle tested positive for covid-19, the French Ministry of Defense said on Friday, 17. The crew consists of 2,300 people.

9. With isolation, Greece becomes an example of containing the virus in Europe

With the ban on mass clusters and quarantine four weeks ago to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Greece has managed to control the pandemic and is seen as an example in Europe – as well as Germany. The country has so far registered 2,207 confirmed cases and 105 deaths. The quick response and the population’s respect for the measures explain the results.

10. Jeff Bezos gets $ 24 billion richer during the pandemic

The richest person in the world is getting richer, even in a pandemic. With consumers trapped at home, they trust Amazon.com Inc. in Jeff Bezos more than ever. The retailer’s shares rose 5.3%, raising the founder’s equity to $ 138.5 billion.

