NEW YORK – The number of cases pending

Applications for unemployment benefits in New York dropped to 7,580. This represents a great

progress since, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a

large number of requests that flooded the system, as announced on Wednesday by the Department of

New York Job (DOL).

This number of unprocessed requests include those that

they are missing important information, are duplicated or have not been completed.

On the other hand, the Department reported that since the

approval of the Federal CARES Law, 562,766 applicants for the aid of

pandemic unemployment, (PUA), have received the

economic relief.

In total, more than 2 million applications for unemployment benefits have been processed, and those New Yorkers have received more than $ 10 billion in benefits.

“No one could have predicted the wave of requests for

unemployment that was generated in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

and all States are struggling in this situation. However, New York

has moved faster than any other state to address cases

pending and deliver the money to New Yorkers. To date, we have

paid more than $ 10 billion dollars during this crisis, compared to

just $ 2.1 billion last year, “said the state labor commissioner

from New York, Roberta Reardon. “Those requests that have been

Pending for weeks are the ones we just can’t process. Already

we’ve tried to contact all of these New Yorkers. “

The numbers of applications submitted before April 22 are as follows:

• 1,194,933: they have already received payment

• 20,801: They have not received payment (they need certification)

• 7,580: No payment received (Incomplete applications that

need more information to be processed)

Over the weekend, the Labor Department analyzed

the result of the requests submitted before April 22, in a

effort to quantify the size of cases pending benefits by

unemployment. This analysis found that 7,580 applications filed before

that date had not been processed.

The DOL cannot process these applications because they contain incorrect or incomplete information, are duplicates, or have abandoned the request. The Department of Labor has attempted to contact all of these New Yorkers and will continue to try to contact them to complete their application or close their process, he said.

Some examples of missing or incorrect information, which

prevents an application from being processed, including:

federal employer (FEIN) and the address of an individual’s former employer or the number

applicant’s social security number.

Last month, the Department of Labor issued a directive reminding New York-based companies that they have a legal obligation to provide unemployed New Yorkers with the information they need to apply for benefits, including the FEIN and the address of the company.

Another 15,831 applications are in final processing, some include a check for fraud and identity theft. These claims will either be paid in the next few days or will be marked for further review by anti-fraud specialists.

Additionally, applications for 20,801 New Yorkers, who submitted their application before April 22, have been processed but not paid because those individuals have failed to submit weekly certifications required by the federal government.

By law, these certifications must be submitted before benefits are published. The Department of Labor e-mailed hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to remind them to submit their certifications. Additionally, it launched a new online system that allows New Yorkers to easily submit certifications from previous weeks.

To fill out an unemployment application visit this page.

.