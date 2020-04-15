The US, Spain, Italy, France and Germany are the 5 countries with the highest number of new virus infections.

The world is filled with discouragement when it sees that there are already more than 2 million infected with Covid-19, but the hope that the number of recovered amounts to already Half a million.

However, the deaths are already more than 129 thousand in the entire world, shaken by the new virus.

The new coronavirus has its current epicenter in U.S, where there are already more than half a million infected and registers the highest number of deaths, more than 26,000, in total contrast with China, which until now reports just over 3,300 deaths and almost 83,000 cases.

Spain, with more than 174,000 cases, is the second country with the most infected, followed by Italy, with more than 162,000; behind them are France and Germany with more than 130,000. I mean

&

This is Mexico, according to records from Tuesday night, although its Health authorities have recognized that the number of infections can be multiplied by 8 (Sentinel Surveillance model) to have a better approach to reality: that is, we would be talking about more than 43 thousand infected so far: