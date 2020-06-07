Madrid, Jun 7 . .- In Spain, more than 2.9 million PCR tests have been carried out to detect the coronavirus from the start of the epidemic until June 4, according to the Ministry of Health.
To these tests must be added another 1.64 million rapid antibody tests, so that 4.46 million diagnostic tests have been carried out since the beginning of the epidemic.
The ministry led by Salvador Illa has reported this Sunday that in the week that runs from May 29 to June 4, the autonomous communities have increased their ability to perform PCR by 11% – which now stand at 59.9 for each thousand inhabitants- and 8% that of performing rapid antibody tests -which rate stands at 34.9 per thousand inhabitants.
The following table shows, by Autonomous Community, the number of PCR tests carried out until June 4:
|Autonomous community
|PCR tests performed
|PCR rate per 1,000 inhabitants
|Andalusia
|208,161
|24.6
|Aragon
|58,501
|44.2
|Asturias
|101,726
|99.7
|Balearics
|93,644
|78.1
|Canary Islands
|109,221
|49.2
|Cantabria
|46,626
|80.1
|Castilla y León
|167,186
|69.6
|Castilla la Mancha
|104,003
|51
|Catalonia
|517,668
|68
|Valencian Community
|246,301
|49.3
|Estremadura
|38,959
|36.7
|Galicia
|161,938
|60
|Madrid
|614,596
|91.9
|Murcia
|43,027
|28.8
|Navarre
|61,176
|93.8
|Basque Country
|212,215
|97.3
|The Rioja
|33,704
|107.2
|Ceuta
|1,901
|22.5
|Melilla
|2,327
|27.6
|TOTAL
|2,822,880
|59.9
The following table shows, by Autonomous Community, the number of rapid antibody tests carried out until June 4:
|Autonomous community
|Quick tests
|Rapid test rate per 1,000 inhabitants
|Andalusia
|258,889
|30.7
|Aragon*
|36,363
|27.5
|Asturias
|68,823
|67.5
|Balearics*
|33,874
|28.3
|Canary Islands
|45,568
|20.5
|Cantabria*
|20,598
|35.4
|Castilla y León
|282,133
|117.4
|Castilla la Mancha
|132,934
|65.2
|Catalonia*
|49,023
|6.4
|Valencian Community
|106,339
|21.3
|Estremadura*
|50,762
|47.8
|Galicia
|157,439
|58.3
|Madrid
|142,994
|21.4
|Murcia
|52,017
|34.8
|Navarre
|49,336
|75.6
|Basque Country
|118,959
|54.5
|The Rioja*
|25,682
|81.7
|Ceuta
|5,993
|71
|Melilla
|4,732
|56.1
|TOTAL
|1,642,458
|34.9
* Includes serological antibody tests.
.