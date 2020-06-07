Madrid, Jun 7 . .- In Spain, more than 2.9 million PCR tests have been carried out to detect the coronavirus from the start of the epidemic until June 4, according to the Ministry of Health.

To these tests must be added another 1.64 million rapid antibody tests, so that 4.46 million diagnostic tests have been carried out since the beginning of the epidemic.

The ministry led by Salvador Illa has reported this Sunday that in the week that runs from May 29 to June 4, the autonomous communities have increased their ability to perform PCR by 11% – which now stand at 59.9 for each thousand inhabitants- and 8% that of performing rapid antibody tests -which rate stands at 34.9 per thousand inhabitants.

The following table shows, by Autonomous Community, the number of PCR tests carried out until June 4:

Autonomous community PCR tests performed PCR rate per 1,000 inhabitants Andalusia 208,161 24.6 Aragon 58,501 44.2 Asturias 101,726 99.7 Balearics 93,644 78.1 Canary Islands 109,221 49.2 Cantabria 46,626 80.1 Castilla y León 167,186 69.6 Castilla la Mancha 104,003 51 Catalonia 517,668 68 Valencian Community 246,301 49.3 Estremadura 38,959 36.7 Galicia 161,938 60 Madrid 614,596 91.9 Murcia 43,027 28.8 Navarre 61,176 93.8 Basque Country 212,215 97.3 The Rioja 33,704 107.2 Ceuta 1,901 22.5 Melilla 2,327 27.6 TOTAL 2,822,880 59.9

The following table shows, by Autonomous Community, the number of rapid antibody tests carried out until June 4:

Autonomous community Quick tests Rapid test rate per 1,000 inhabitants Andalusia 258,889 30.7 Aragon* 36,363 27.5 Asturias 68,823 67.5 Balearics* 33,874 28.3 Canary Islands 45,568 20.5 Cantabria* 20,598 35.4 Castilla y León 282,133 117.4 Castilla la Mancha 132,934 65.2 Catalonia* 49,023 6.4 Valencian Community 106,339 21.3 Estremadura* 50,762 47.8 Galicia 157,439 58.3 Madrid 142,994 21.4 Murcia 52,017 34.8 Navarre 49,336 75.6 Basque Country 118,959 54.5 The Rioja* 25,682 81.7 Ceuta 5,993 71 Melilla 4,732 56.1 TOTAL 1,642,458 34.9

* Includes serological antibody tests.

