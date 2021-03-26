More than 2.5 million Spaniards are already immunized against the coronavirus after receiving two doses of the vaccine

Vaccination against the coronavirus has reached 7,067,371 doses administered in the last 24 hours and in addition, the 2.5 million Spaniards with a complete schedule have been exceeded thanks to the two necessary inoculations, a figure that means that 5.2 percent of the population is already immunized.

The data provided this Friday by the Ministry of Health indicate that in 227,635 vaccines have been injected in the last 24 hours, a figure slightly higher than yesterday’s and which allows the rate of inoculations to be recovered by re-administering those of AstraZeneca after their precautionary stoppage.

Most of the vaccines administered in the last day correspond to the Pfizer laboratory, specifically 171,130 vials, while 40,456 vials have been injected from AstraZeneca and 16,049 from Moderna in the last 24 hours.

According to these same data, since the vaccination campaign began in December, the communities have applied the 83.1 percent of the serums delivered, while complete immunization reaches 35.5 percent of the administered doses.

By territories continues Andalusia in the lead of the doses administered, with 1,330,326 vaccines, followed by Catalonia, with 1,095,847, and Madrid, which has not yet reached the threshold of one million doses and remains with 943,113.

The same order is repeated in terms of immunizations, since there are almost half a million Andalusians with a complete schedule (specifically 489,306), as well as 397,561 Catalans and 306,011 from Madrid.