The new coronavirus has caused at least 19,246 deaths worldwide since it appeared in China in December, according to a balance sheet established by the . on Wednesday at 11:00 GMT, based on official sources.

Since the start of the pandemic in December 2019, more than 427,940 cases of contagion have been recorded in 181 countries or territories.

This figure reflects, however, only a part of the total contagion due to the different policies of the countries to diagnose the cases, some only do it with those people who need hospitalization.

The death toll in Italy, which registered its first death linked to the virus in late February, stands at 6,820. The country registered 69,176 infections. The Italian authorities consider that 8,326 people were healed.

Spain is the second most affected country in the world, with 3,434 deaths from 47,610 infections, of which 5,367 people were healed.

After Italy and Spain, the most affected countries are mainland China with 3,281 deaths (81,218 cases), Iran with 2,077 deaths (27,017), France with 1,100 deaths (22,302), and the United States with 600 deaths (55,225).

From Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. GMT, Cameroon and Niger announced the first deaths linked to the new coronavirus in their territory. Libya, Laos, Belize, Granada, Mali and Dominica also diagnosed their first cases.

On Wednesday at 11:00 GMT, and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe added 226,340 infections (12,719 deaths), Asia 99,805 (3,593), the United States and Canada 57,304 (624), the Middle East 32,118 (2,119), Latin America and the Caribbean 7,337 (118), Oceania 2,656 (9) and Africa 2,382 (64).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).