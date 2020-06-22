© JOHN G. MABANGLO

The American epicenter of the pandemic has now moved to the so-called Belt of the Sun.

The World Health Organization (WHO) this Sunday recorded the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with more than 183,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The international health authority said that Brazil leads the way with 54,771, followed by the United States with 36,617., according to their own data. In third place is India with 15,400 infections.

Since the pandemic started, the WHO has registered 8,708,008 new cases and 461,715 deaths across the country, implying a daily increase of 4,743. More than two thirds of those new deaths took place on the American continent.

In the United States, President Donald Trump assured during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that 25 million people had taken the COVID-19 test and affirmed that « the bad part » of that amount of testing was that it registered more positive cases. However, the data shows that in several states the number of cases has grown proportionally faster than the number of tests.

The country reached this Sunday the figures of 2,278,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 119,959 deaths with the disease, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University. On Sunday night, there were 27,000 more infections than on Saturday and 304 new deaths. After two consecutive days with more than 30,000 new cases a day, the number dropped slightly on Sunday.

The spike in infections in states like California (with 4,515 more) Florida (4,049 more), Texas (4,430 more) or Arizona (3,109 more) has re-triggered the global computation. The The focus of the pandemic in the United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast – 31,083 deaths have been confirmed in New York State – to the states of the Sun Belt..

The provisional balance of deaths -119,959- has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

With information from Efe.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.