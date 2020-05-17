Quito, May 15 . .- More than 17,000 migrants have registered with the Venezuelan Consulate in Quito to opt for an air repatriation to their country, while a hundred have remained entrenched at their doors for several days waiting for a flight humanitarian.

“The last number we are talking about is 17,000 people on the platform and 500 noted on the lists,” the consul of the Bolivarian Republic in Quito, Pedro Sassone, told Efe.

The person in charge recognized that this high number of those Venezuelans who have registered on the platform set up by the consular legation can hardly be answered by his government, which last week chartered two repatriation flights under the “Return to the Fatherland” plan. , started in the second half of 2018.

For this reason, he called on the Ecuadorian authorities, international organizations and NGOs to activate “a great platform of solidarity with Venezuelans” that can offer humanitarian responses to this group that seeks to return to the Caribbean country from the region.

Around a hundred Venezuelans, including children, the elderly and pregnant women, have spent several nights out in the open next to the Consulate headquarters in Quito awaiting a repatriation, which has no sign of arriving in the short term, Sassone said.

Regarding a possible effect of the migrants who have crowded into the Ecuadorian capital from Peru, Guayaquil or other parts of the country, the consul dismisses it and stresses that the decisions of the migrants respond “to a social situation that Venezuelans are experiencing in various parts of South America. “

He mentioned that of the around 354,000 in the country, around 60 percent “currently live a complicated social situation in terms of employment and job stability. So what is done in the face of flights (repatriation that come out) falls short. “

The Venezuelan Consulate has coordinated with the Municipality of Quito and the Provincial Government of Pichincha, the delivery of 600 bags of food and efforts have been made so that the entrenched can have refuge in a hostel located in the Middle of the World, to the north Quito.

In fact, a small group of those who stayed overnight on the façade of the legation was transferred to that hostel.

However, as the days go by, new walkers and families come to the diplomatic representation, and spend the night in the open, stretching several tens of meters in a makeshift camp made up of blankets, gear and all kinds of material that allows them to take shelter from the casualties. temperatures and rains of the Quito night, as Efe has been able to verify.

“We are explaining to them that in the short term there are no flights, you have to preserve life, and what is at hand are the hostels,” insists Sassone, who describes the situation as “regrettable” and asks for the collaboration of local authorities.

The consul himself said he had met with the entrenched people on at least two occasions and explained that the repatriation flights are part of a planning process that depends on how the pandemic evolves in Venezuela, where six cases of one of the two flights that left Quito.

“They are not willing to go anywhere and said they do not move until there are flights,” the diplomat said before warning of the “high risk of having people crowded at the entrance” of the Consulate.

In fact, since last Monday, he has not been able to return to the consular post after the migrants tried to stop the diplomatic team’s departure and blocked the building’s parking lot.

The high representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, announced this Friday that the EU and Spain will co-organize a donor conference on May 26 in favor of refugees who have moved to other countries around Venezuela due to the crisis in that nation.

The conference, which will be virtual due to the pandemic, will also have the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The aim, as explained by the EU, is “to make the international community aware of this unprecedented crisis, mobilize resources to support the displaced population and their main host communities, address the aggravated situation created by the coronavirus and facilitate greater commitment and coordination”.

.