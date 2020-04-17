The United States records more than 670,000 infected, nearly 35,000 dead and 31,500 positive in one day.

The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan exceeds 2.21 million cases and leaves more than 151 thousand dead in the world, with the United States registering 31,500 cases in the last 24 hours and bordering on 35,000 deaths.

Until this Friday, the pandemic leaves 2 million 216 thousand 228 people infected and 151 thousand 6 fatalities, with United States as the most affected country, with a total of 684 thousand 920 positives and 34 thousand 614 deaths.

The state of New York remains the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States, with more than 225,000 people infected and close to 13,000 fatalities, approximately 9,100 of them in New York City alone. To date, US authorities have conducted more than 3.42 million coronavirus tests.

Spain keep being him second most affected country by number of infections, with 188 thousand 93 people infected and 19 thousand 613 deaths followed by Italy, which accounts for 172 thousand 434 people infected and 22 thousand 745 fatalities due to Covid-19, the disease derived from the coronavirus.

France, fourth most affected country

France climbs to fourth place, with a total of 147 thousand 121 cases and 18 thousand 703 deaths, thus surpassing Germany, which accumulates 139 thousand 134 infections and 4 thousand 203 fatalities.

UK It remains the sixth most affected country, exceeding 100,000 cases, with a total of 109,769 people infected and 14 ml 607 deaths from coronavirus.

China, the origin of the pandemic and for months the country most affected in both cases and fatalities, now stands as the seventh with more positives, with a total of 83 thousand 760 positives and 4 thousand 636 fatalities due to coronavirus.

Then you will find Iran, which accounts for 79 thousand 494 infections and 4 thousand 958 deaths from the new coronavirus, while Turkey it totals 78 thousand 546 infected people and thousand 769 dead.

BelgiumFor its part, it accumulates 36,138 cases and 5,163 deaths, while Brazil and Canada exceed the barrier of 30,000 infected for the first time. Specific, Brazil registers 33,682 infected and a total of 2,141, while Canada records 32,173 and 1,317 deaths.

Netherlands, Russia and Switzerland Portugal, Austria, India, Ireland, Israel, Sweden, Peru and South Korea are above 20,000 cases and above the threshold of 10,000 infected.

Japan and Chile they exceed 9 thousand cases and Ecuador, Poland and Romania 8 thousand, while Denmark, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan already have more than 7 thousand positives. Norway, Australia, the Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico has more than 6 thousand people infected with coronavirus.

For their part, the Philippines, Serbia, Indonesia and Malaysia accumulate more than 5,000 cases.

Ukraine, Singapore, Belarus, Qatar, Dominican Republic and Panama they have more than 4,000 infected people, ahead of Luxembourg, Finland and Colombia, who have already crossed the threshold of 3,000 infected people.

Thailand, Egypt, Argentina, South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Greece and Moldova have more than 2,000 infected people, while Croatia, Iceland, Bahrain, Hungary, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Iraq, New Zealand, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Slovenia, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, North Macedonia and Oman have over one thousand infections. (Europa Press)