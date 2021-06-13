More than 143 million people have completed their vaccination against covid-19

The United States government has applied 308,112,728 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Miami World / Telemundo 51

Of the total population, 173,391,711 people (52.2% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 143,119,077 individuals (43.1% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Saturday June 11.

Of adults over 18 years of age, 165,887,736 people (64.3%) have received at least one dose, while 139,059,547 individuals (53.9%) completed their vaccination.

The first vaccine against the coronavirus was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was temporarily suspended after at least 15 cases of people who developed blood clots came to light and three people died from it.

However, the US health authorities gave the green light again to the application of the vaccine on Friday, April 23.

To date, 167,978,845 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 128,444,425 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 11,457,011 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 33,609,928 COVID-19 infections and 603,165 deaths have been recorded in the country, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,801,864 infections and 63,176 deaths.

It is followed by Texas, which has reported 2,976,299 cases of coronavirus and 52,138 deaths; and Florida with 2,329,867 infected and 37,716 deaths.

As the White House said Tuesday, 50% of those over 18 are already fully vaccinated. Additionally, deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline.

The fourth place is occupied by New York, with 2,113,183 infections, and which was previously the state with the most deaths, with a total of 54,628.

Illinois, meanwhile, is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,387,297 infections and 25,469 deaths.