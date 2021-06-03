More than 130 temperature records will be broken this week by heat wave in the US; some 15 million people are under alert



It is important to stay hydrated to fight the heat.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario / impreMedia

More than 130 heat records will be broken this week in the Western United States and some 15 million people are on alert for the effects of high temperatures.

States like California have already felt the impact of the heat wave since the beginning of the weekBut portions of Washington and Montana also experience high temperatures.

The heat is coming to Montana later this week. Plan ahead to stay cool during the afternoon and evening hours. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/sCZ8Bp2FNR – NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) May 30, 2021

The thermometer in some parts of these boundaries would reach three-digit numbers, between 101 ° F and 109 ° F.

Temperatures up to 25 ° F above normal

In California’s Central Valley, temperatures would be 15-20 ° F above normal.

In Northern California, maximum temperatures will range from 20 and 25 degrees above what is normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento cited by CNN.

In the Sacramento metropolitan area, temperatures would rise to 106, while in the northern Sacramento Valley they were forecast between 108 and 109.

By midweek, forecasts call for temperatures in the 90s for portions of Montana

Areas around Las Vegas and Death Valley would register the first 100 degrees of this year this week.

The hottest days will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Warnings against the possibility of forest fires

In the case of Oregon, authorities in Medford alerted residents to be doubly wary of outdoor fires, as fires can spread more easily due to the region’s hot and dry conditions.

It won’t be until the weekend that temperatures begin to drop in most of the western United States.