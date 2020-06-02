Due to the health emergency caused by Covid-19, more than 127 journalists from different media in 31 countries have died, with Latin America being the most affected region, reported the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC).

“The actual figure is certainly higherSince journalists who died during this period have not been evaluated (for example, they died of a heart attack, which may be related to Covid-19) or their death was not publicly announced, “the organization estimated in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to his report, about two thirds were exposed due to his journalistic activity. In the month of May alone, they counted 72 victims, more than two per day.

By region, Latin America is the most affected with at least 62 journalists dead, ahead of Europe with 23 victims, Asia with 17, North America with 13 and Africa with 12.

“Since the beginning of March 2020, PEC has started a follow-up to pay tribute to the journalists killed by Covid-19 around the world,” the organization illustrated.

In this follow-up, Mexico registers 13 deaths of journalists diagnosed by Covid-19 while they were working, with the same number as Brazil, and behind Peru, a country that registers 15 deaths. All of them at the cut of May 31.

“The media workers have an important role to play In the fight against the coronavirus, they have to report on the spread of the disease. Several died for lack of adequate protection measures in the exercise of their activity, “said PEC general secretary Blaise Lempen.

Behind Mexico is Ecuador and the United States, where there are 12 coronavirus deaths, ahead of Pakistan with eight, of Russia and Great Britain with five deaths, respectively, of Banlgadesh with four deaths, and Bolivia, Cameroon, France, Spain, India, Italy and the Dominican Republic with three deaths related to the Covid-19 each.

PEC also reported that hundreds of other media workers tested positive for the coronavirus, and the media had to temporarily shut down.

