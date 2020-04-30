The business body announced that in the next few days it will present the proposal for the economic reactivation of the country.

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) reported the participation of 122 thousand 57 people from different sectors in the 11 working groups to build a National Agreement to face the Covid-19 health emergency.

It will be in the next few days when the conclusions of the proposal for a National Agreement to implement public and private policies that help cope with the health crisis and achieve economic recovery, the business body reported.

“The CCE thanks the more than 260 panelists among unions, rural producers, academics, employers, public servants, civil society, legislators and state and local authorities, having contributed ideas, knowledge, experience and proposals in an unprecedented event. This dialogue was strengthened through 3,150 questions that will allow us to develop a consensus proposal for the benefit of Mexico, “he said in a statement.

The working groups convened by the CCE concluded on April 29 and brought together business leaders such as Juan Gallardo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cultiba, who during his participation asked to be attentive to the execution of the T-Mec, once it enters into force, to guarantee the participation of the companies in the terms agreed in the negotiation.

Other leaders like Alejandro Cecchi, president of the Credit Committee of the Association of Banks of Mexico, who also participated in the working groups, warned that a large number of micro, small and medium-sized companies may disappear in the face of the economic crisis as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic .

For example, he estimated that tourism will reflect a recovery until the second trimester from 2021.

Carlos Salazar, president of the CCE, explained that the working groups that were held from April 27 to 29, will be the basis for building a National Agreement that incorporates proposals on reviving the economy in the face of the effects of the health emergency.

The business body He has insisted that the future of the country is at stake and the only way to help the most vulnerable is through the union of all sectors of society.