(CNN Spanish) – The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, reported on Tuesday that 12,746 Mexicans who were abroad have already returned to the country due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The largest number is in Latin America with 6,904, second in Europe with 3,952 and so on,” said the Mexican foreign minister, who commented that the health crisis evidenced that the presence of the Mexican throughout the world “is more complex and global than what it was in times past ”.

He also announced that work is already underway to reopen consular services, especially in the United States. It is a reopening that, he said, will be staggered and with health protocols to avoid infections.

“To this date, we already have a minimum of 25 consulates in the United States with operations,” said Ebrard, who announced that the next to resume their activities would be those located in Sacramento, California, in Houston and McAllen, Texas, in Boston, Massachusetts and Saint Paul. , Minnesota.

The head of Mexican foreign policy said that the Mexican consulate general in New York implemented a telephone service 24 hours a day and seven days a week to assist Mexicans residing in that city, which includes negotiations with local authorities for the transfer of remains of deceased by coronavirus.

The chancellor assured that until Monday 959 Mexicans have died in the United States, of these 641 in New York City, while outside that nation 7 deaths have been reported, although not specific in which countries.

