This Friday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

Zoé Robledo, head of the IMSS, reported that the advance in solidarity loans to the word.

Robledo pointed out that the progress in the approved applications is 110 thousand 449 until this Friday.

Credits to the Welfare Census

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín reported that, so far, they have been assigned 721 thousand 906 credits which will begin to disperse resources next week.

The holder of Economy He explained that it will be sought not to have crowds in banking institutions, those who cannot do so on the indicated date, may collect it at another time.

He explained that today no further data was released of the dispersion of resources because there was no banking activity as it was a holiday.

ISSSTE Actions

As announced, the first personal loan raffle will be held. The registered affiliates were 165 thousand 765.

Home loans

Infonavit

Employer fees will be deferred to support employers.

Workers, from February, will be able to share their credit with other people thanks to join credits. that benefits people who live with a family member or who have a relationship in a free union or cohabitants or co-residents, even for couples of equal marriages who previously could not access a credit.

Until April 30, 4 thousand 614 credits Through this program, 2,920 loans are in process and the homes have, on average, a total value of 636,789 pesos.

Fovissste

Agustín Gustavo Rodríguez, executive member of the Fovissste, unveiled programs specifically created to support homeownership.

Through ‘Your house in the city‘, Is one of the Fovissste programs that aims to offer housing within the urban area.

Finally, the secretary of Economy He called on the population to stay home as the critical days regarding the pandemic of COVID-19 it means.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital