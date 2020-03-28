Globally, more than half a million cases of virus infection have been confirmed. It takes 12 to 18 months to develop an effective vaccine.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, affirmed this Friday that worldwide more than 100 thousand people have already recovered from the Covid-19 coronavirus, while more than half a million cases have been confirmed.

He reported that because 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine to be effective against the disease, therapies are being sought to aid in the treatment of patients through the Solidarity Trial, in which the first participants from Norway and Spain will soon enroll.

“The more countries that join the test, the faster we will have results. Meanwhile, we ask people and countries to refrain from using therapies that have not been shown to be effective in treating Covid -19, “he said.

The trial, involving more than 45 countries and is led by WHO, It will compare the safety and efficacy of four different drugs or combinations of them against COVID-19, which will reduce the time to generate solid evidence on how they work.

Adhanom recalled that the history of medicine is full of examples of drugs that worked on paper or in a test tube, but not in humans or that were harmful.

“During the Ebola epidemic More recently, for example, some drugs believed to be effective were found to be less effective than others when compared during a clinical trial. We must follow the evidence. There are no shortcuts ”, he mentioned.

He emphasized that it is necessary to ensure that the use of unproven drugs does not create a shortage to treat diseases for which they have proven to be effective.

“As the pandemic evolves and more countries are affected, we are learning more and more lessons about what works and what doesn’t “, he concluded. (Ntx)