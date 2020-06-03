The serological study of the coronavirus in the town of Torrejón de Ardoz has concluded this Wednesday with the participation of more than 100,000 residents of the town (out of a population of about 130,000 inhabitants).

Today it was the turn to submit to this testing of those neighbors who have not yet taken the test that have gone to the ten tents installed in the Fairground by the Ribera Group. For this campaign the Torrejón City Council has called its residents for six days in alphabetical order of their last name.

These facilities will now be dismantled and the collected Covid-19 antibody detection tests will be analyzed, the data of which will be known shortly.

On Friday, May 29, the first day of the tests, 6,502 residents of Torrejón de Ardoz went on to do the test, last Saturday they were 21,001, on Sunday 22,644 attended, on Monday 18,138 and this Tuesday the figure reached 18,310 residents. Throughout this morning, in the absence of a specific count, more than 13,000 residents have been tested.

The director of Operations of Ribera Salud, José David Zafrilla, explained that the objective is to determine the impact of the virus – identifying those who have antibodies against it – and to locate those who are infected and may be sources of transmission, thus managing to “avoid maximum circulation of Covid in a community way.

This test determines if there are IGG and IGM antibodies, the former linked to immunity and the latter to “the moment of acute disease state”.

The “preliminary” and “inconclusive” data from the seroprevalence study in the town of Torrejón de Ardoz point for now to a 20 percent incidence of presence of coronavirus antibodies in the samples taken.

The hypothesis of said study suggests that between 18 and 22 percent of the population has Covid-19 antibodies, something that coincides with the preliminary data, although it is only an initial trend, awaiting the conclusion. definitive sampling, which “would justify the completion of the project.”

Once the seroprevalence study is completed, all the data will be made available to the Ministry of Health, as established in the authorization granted by the autonomous administration.

The mayor of the town, Ignacio Vázquez, recalled that the town was the “epicenter of the pandemic” in Spain. «This city and this City Council are very economically modest, but we have decided to prioritize the municipal budget in this action, allocating everything that was going to be used in this year’s festivities and in other municipal activities that have been suspended. It will undoubtedly be the best money invested due to the great concern it has generated in our city, as in all of Spain, and the primary need to know our state of health, “concluded the councilman.

In addition, he added that if this study detects people who have the virus and are asymptomatic so that they can be treated “immediately and thus break the chain of infections, they will be satisfied.”

“Very high” participation

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said in a recent visit to the municipality that participation was being “very high.”

The head of the regional government defended that these tests have been carried out in a “very organized way”, including with priority lines for the elderly and people with reduced mobility, and that disinfection is being carried out “constantly”.

Ayuso said that these tests “will help” the regional government “to learn more about this disease.” “We believe that this is a very good measure, which we in the Community want to coordinate. Now what we need is to continue making strategy as a region, we need to see what studies are being carried out by other municipalities and also by individual companies and citizens, “he said.