More than 100,000 infections since Easter and two other communities about to enter “extreme risk”

10 days after the first report on the epidemic after Easter was published, the dreaded sharp increase in coronavirus cases expected after the increased mobility due to holidays, it has not occurred. Or at least for now.

Since then, incidence has increased by 25%, going from 163.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 14 days to 202.7 and more than 100,000 infections have been reported since the first holiday, April 1, Holy Thursday.

However, If you compare this scenario with the one that followed Christmas -although it is true that the Christmas period was longer- the differences are significant. On January 7 (the first day that there was data after the holidays) the incidence was 321 points. In just 11 days it had more than doubled, reaching 689.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This Thursday the Ministry of Health has reported 9,663 new infections, 126 deaths and a slight rebound in incidence, which has increased 0.9% to 202.7 points. A fact that for the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, “confirms the trend of slow but steady growth that we have to continue to monitor and that leads us to have to be especially aware of implementing measures “.

The incidence grows this Thursday in 11 communities, in 7 of them above 1%. These are the Basque Country (3.8%), Extremadura (3.7%), Aragon (2.1%), Valencian Community (1.9%), Galicia (1.8%), Andalusia (1.4 %) and Asturias (1.1%).

The communities with the highest circulation of the virus at the moment -apart from Ceuta and Melilla- are Navarra (436.8), Basque Country (358.9) and Madrid (348.5), all of them at ‘extreme’ risk level. Close to the 250 cases that make the threshold to ‘extreme’ risk are Aragon (235.7), Andalusia (225.1), Catalonia (219.8) and La Rioja (207.9). On the other side of the spectrum, the Valencian Community (35.6) -still at low risk- and the Balearic Islands (58.8) have the lowest incidence.

Regarding the situation in hospitals, both admissions to general beds and ICUs have decreased, although they have done it very lightly. Compared to Wednesday, there are 71 fewer hospitalized, 10 of them in intensive care. However, with respect to Friday’s data, the income balance remains positive.

ICUs suffer a average occupancy of 21.4%, with scenarios as disparate as those of Madrid (41.4%) or Catalonia (38.1%) and those of Galicia (2.8%) or Extremadura (3.9%).