More than 100,000 firms ask to stop the felling of pines in the Universal Mountains

More than 100,000 signatures of residents of the Sierra de Albarracín ask stop large-scale logging of the extensive pine forests that cover the Universal Mountains of Teruel, a mountainous system “of great landscape, biogeographic and geomorphological interest given the variety of environments and geoforms that are combined in this Mediterranean high mountain area”, as defined by the Network Natura 2000, destined to the conservation of this type of spaces.

The citizen association SOS Montes Universales has delivered this Thursday to the Government of Aragon the petition demanding that comply with regulations currentthat declares it protected natural area, something that until now they consider that it has not been respected given that the logging is excessive and the machinery is destroying the landscape, which directly collides with the function of the Natura 2000 Network.

They therefore believe that “natural habitats are being managed and exploited as if they were forest crops, without understanding that these forests are a complex ecosystem in which plants, animals and fungi establish ecological relationships that generate more biodiversity and wealth than the mere exploitation of wood “, according to the platform’s manifesto signed by CSIC professors, experts or researchers, among others.

Thus, they ask those responsible for the modification of the Forest Management Plan in the Vega del Tajo so that from now on the objective is “a sustainable forest management compatible with the objectives of conservation of landscapes, species and habitats of community interest in a Natura 2000 protected area”.

The platform also requires that public resources be used to restore landscape and biodiversity of the Universal Mountains of the damage that has been caused to them, with which the ecosystems and habitats of the different species that live there and, therefore, their lives, have been endangered.