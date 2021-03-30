More than 1,000 clients paid with Bitcoin since 2014

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / Sergey Kohl

The Latvian state airline airBaltic said that more than 1,000 customers paid with bitcoin (BTC), “buying one or more reserves” since this option was launched in 2014.

“In 2019, an average of 15 bookings per month were paid with bitcoin, where each booking consisted of one or more flights. According to travel restrictions, in 2020 the amount of bookings paid for bitcoin decreased by almost half, ”a company spokesperson told Cryptonews.com.

The company made headlines in 2014 when it said it was the world’s first airline to accept payment for tickets in BTC, allowing cryptocurrency users to buy flights to more than 70 destinations in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle. East.

Meanwhile, as reported yesterday, airBaltic has decided to expand the range of crypto assets it accepts as payment, adding support for bitcoin cash (BCH), ethereum (ETH), dogecoin (DOGE), and four stablecoins pegged to the USD.

“The cryptocurrency payment option is available when purchasing airBaltic GREEN tickets. Payments are free of the airBaltic transaction fee and are available for flights booked at least five days before scheduled departure, ”according to the airline.

The company is using the services of the major crypto payment processor BitPay and converts crypto assets into fiat. Meanwhile, the price of BTC jumped from $ 7,000 to almost $ 30,000 last year and today it is fluctuating around $ 59,000.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, airBaltic’s revenue was growing rapidly, increasing 23% to approximately € 503.3 million (US $ 591.3 million) in 2019. The airline carried about 5 million passengers that year. However, current travel restrictions are draining the company’s coffers, forcing airBaltic to reduce its cash reserves by around € 3.5 million each week, according to CEO Martin Gauss.

With airlines around the world struggling to stay financially afloat due to the pandemic, a growing number of industry players are finding an additional source of income in cryptocurrencies. Last month, the UK-based private jet charter booking service, PrivateFly, announced that bitcoin payments generated 19% of the company’s revenue in January, and 13% of flights were paid in bitcoin.

Also, last September, South Korea’s low-cost airline and Korean Air affiliate, Jin Air, joined forces with blockchain-powered travel and rewards points signing Mil.k to start a cryptocurrency-based promotional offer for airline tickets. In early 2020, another low-cost airline, Norwegian , announced that it was aiming to allow customers to pay for tickets using cryptocurrencies during the year, in the hope that the new functionality will help improve their financial results. However, the company was facing financial problems and seeking bankruptcy protection. Last week, the High Court of Ireland cleared the way for Norwegian Air to raise new capital and exit bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May by approving the airline’s restructuring plan, RTE reported.

___

Learn more:

– Four Merchants Revealed How Bitcoin Payments Helped Their Business

– Yacht sale shows luxury goods can benefit from Bitcoin price surge

– PayPal launches crypto payment services in the US for Bitcoin, Ether, Altcoins

– Visa begins to settle transactions in USD Coin in Ethereum

– South Korean Tech Giants May Capitalize On ‘Growing Crypto Payment Demand’

– Why this startup that believes in Bitcoin bets instead on Facebook’s Diem