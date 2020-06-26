© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Jeffrey Epstein Victims Compensation Fund Opens: More than 100 Women Expected to Claim

By Sarah Fitzpatrick and Adiel Kaplan – NBC News

More than 100 victims of New York billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, accused of leading a child sex trafficking network, will file claims with a compensation fund that has the magnate’s financial assets, estimated at $ 630 million. Epstein was convicted in 2019 and shortly thereafter committed suicide in his cell.

The program, which opened the applications on Thursday, was launched to avoid court cases that could drag on for years and developed by Epstein’s estate managers in consultation with the victims’ attorneys and the attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the sexual predator had a mansion,

Claims, which will be processed on an ongoing basis, could range from « thousands to millions of dollars » for each victim, according to program administrator Jordana Feldman, who was previously special deputy director of the September 11 Victims’ Compensation Fund.

Epstein estate representatives hope to be able to pay all claims, although it is not yet clear how long it will take to process the claims.

The program was designed in recent months by Feldman and other claims management experts, and its filing period will run until March 25, although funds are reserved for future claims.

« This program gives Jeffrey Epstein victims the opportunity to be heard outside of public court proceedings and receive independent recognition for the long-term suffering it has caused, » Feldman explained.

Accepting money from the fund means that victims will not be able to file a separate lawsuit for the estate of the New Yorker, but it will not prevent them from sharing information with the police, participating in criminal investigations, or sharing their stories publicly.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexual abuse and trafficking of dozens of girls in the early 2000s.. He was 66 years old and his social circle included personalities such as Prince Andrew of England, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. He pleaded not guilty and committed suicide inside a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August of that year, days after a judge rejected his request to await trial at his Manhattan mansion.

Several women had already filed civil lawsuits at the time of their death. Since then, dozens of girls have sued for Epstein’s estate.

The launch of the program was delayed to close the conditions that any victim who receives money from the program will not be able to sue separately. Feldman announced Thursday that under the program’s terms, victims must release « anyone who has been employed by Epstein or hired by his entities from future responsibilities. » [Revelan la verdadera causa de la muerte del millonario Epstein tras las alocadas teorías conspirativas alimentadas por Trump]

Feldman confirmed that this measure allows victims to conduct civil litigation against people who have not been employed by Epstein.

It is unclear whether Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-partner, will be classified as an employee under these terms and will therefore be protected by the disclaimer. Feldman made it clear: « I understand that wealth managers intend to include [Maxwell] like a former employee. «

Several women have alleged that Maxwell instigated Epstein’s sexual abuse of women and girls for decades.. Lawyers for the 58-year-old woman have acknowledged in recent court documents that she could be interrogated as an « accomplice » within the criminal investigation of the Southern District of New York.

Maxwell, who has not been charged with any crime, has previously denied in a court statement that she knew or played any role in the abuse plot.

Also read:

A millionaire falls out of favor and his employees tell the true story of his ‘pedophilia island’

Trevor Noah asks Hillary Clinton how she killed Jeffrey Epstein

Trump retweets a conspiracy theory about the death of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein