More than 100 Republicans threaten to form a party without Trump

More than 100 Republicans will sign a letter on Thursday threatening to create a third if the Republican Party does not “break up” with former US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported for the first time on Tuesday.

Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has grown stronger since the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill, and the Republican Party’s “loyalty” to the former president as he continues to make false claims about his defeat in the 2020 election has “shocked ”To the group, according to Reuters.

According to the New York Times, the preamble to the letter will read: “When forces of conspiracy, division and despotism emerge in our democratic republic, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of freedom and justice.”

The document will be released a day after House GOP Republicans vote on the expected removal of Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) from her post as conference chair.

Signatories to the letter include former governors, members of Congress, ambassadors, cabinet secretaries, state legislators and GOP chairmen, “according to the Times, citing co-organizer Miles Taylor.

“We’re saying that … the situation has gotten so dire with the Republican Party that now is the time to seriously consider whether an alternative might be the only option,” said Taylor, a Trump-era Homeland Security official who wrote an article. Anonymous op-ed in the New York Times on the administration.

Taylor also tweeted: “My philosophy on Republican extremists: If you don’t join them, beat them up. Come fight with us ”. On the other hand, Trump spokesman Jason Miller tweeted: “These losers left the Republican Party when they voted for Joe Biden.”