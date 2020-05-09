The first batch of 152 respirators that the government of Pará bought from China cannot be used. Equipment for the treatment of patients with the most severe condition of the new coronavirus is part of the amount of 400 acquired by the State. The shipment of the devices arrived last Monday, 4, together with another 1,580 infusion pumps. Each respirator cost R $ 126 thousand to the state government coffers.

The respirators had technical failures during the installation process and could not be used yet. The problems were detected on Friday by technicians during the process of installing the equipment. Respirators, purchased more than 40 days ago, were not shipped with the appropriate regulation to national standards. The state is breaking records of deaths, and the devices are fundamental items for the opening of new Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oxygen configuration failures

Health professionals had already complained about the origin of the equipment on social networks. However, the problem was only recognized by the government on Friday, 8. To the population, the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), through social networks, stated that the respirators did not “meet Brazilian operating standards” and “did not have adequate calibration”.

“For everyone to understand: the device must have Brazilian operating standards and must have a calibration that does not send too much or too little oxygen. It has to be absolutely accurate, which did not happen in the tests”, explained Barbalho.

The failures occurred in the oxygen level settings. There were problems with the positive pressure adjustments at the end of expiration and with the device that allows the oxygen to mix with the compressed air to form the inspirable air, called a mixer – or Blender.

The governor guarantees that he has already contacted the Chinese supplier for the problem to be solved. “Regarding the respirator crisis, the government is making the following requirement of the factory: they deliver 400 respirators in full operation, with absolute urgency and correct adjustment – and we return the 152 that are without adjustment”.

Among the other Brazilian buyers, the government of Pará paid the lowest price. “We do not accept, under any circumstances, to harm the public purse, which will be preserved”, justified the Chief Executive.

On the same day that the equipment arrived in Belém, the State Department of Public Health (Sespa) stated that “the State shipped 25 respirators and infusion pumps to serve the Santarém Campaign Hospitals (10 respirators and 40 pumps); Marabá (10 respirators and 40 pumps) and Brief (five respirators and 20 pumps) “.

Four respirators and 16 infusion pumps were also destined for Capanema. Tucuruí, Redenção, Altamira, Parauapebas and Abaetetuba should also receive three respirators and 12 infusion pumps for each of the Regional Hospitals.

Values

In total, the government bought 400 respirators from the Chinese factory, but not all have yet arrived in the state. According to Sespa, these devices alone cost R $ 50.4 million. The State’s total investment was R $ 100 million in Chinese ICU kits containing 400 respirators, 400 multiparametric monitors, 400 pulse oximeters and 1,600 infusion pumps.

Pará records 43 deaths per day

The lack of such equipment directly affects the recovery of the most severe cases of patients in the covid-19. Within a week, the number of deaths from the disease doubled. Records were broken every day. At 11:20 am on Saturday, 2, the State recorded 273 confirmed deaths. This Saturday, 9, until 1 pm, the number jumped to 578 deaths, according to Sespa data. On average, more than 43 people are fatal victims of the disease each day.

This Saturday, 9, 6,775 people tested positive for covid-19. However, the most worrying scenario is the death of patients due to the disease. Pará has been under lockdown since last Thursday, 14.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.