More than 100 Nobel laureates and former world leaders call for patent suspension for covid-19 vaccines

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. (Photo: REUTERS)

More than 100 Nobel laureates and 60 former heads of state have signed a letter asking US President Joe Biden to endorse the exemption from intellectual property rules for coronavirus vaccines.

The elimination of patents would boost the manufacture of vaccines and accelerate the response to the pandemic in the poorest countries, which otherwise “will have to wait years to immunize their populations,” they argue.

“Biden has maintained the premise that no one is safe until everyone is safe, and now, with the G7 ahead, there is an unprecedented opportunity to provide the leadership that only the United States can offer,” said the former first. British Minister Gordon Brown.

Support to India and South Africa

The letter urges Biden to support the proposal that South Africa and India launched at the World Trade Organization and that would temporarily exempt vaccines and treatments against the virus from intellectual property regulations.

It states that, if the current vaccine production continues, most countries without resources will have to wait at least until 2024 to achieve herd immunity.

“New mutations of the virus will continue to cost lives and endanger our interconnected global economy until everyone, everywhere, has access to a safe and effective vaccine,” underlines the Nobel Prize in Economics Joseph Stiglitz.

Among the signatories of the letter, coordinated by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of more than 50 development organizations, are also the former presidents of the Government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Felipe González, the former president of France Fran …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.