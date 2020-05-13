More than 100 people have died in Mexico from drinking adulterated alcohol in recent weeks, according to a report in the Mexican newspaper Reforma on Wednesday, as measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus have hampered beer production.

Potentially fatal pirated alcohol contains dangerous substances, such as methanol in some cases, and is being distributed while brewers, such as Heineken and Grupo Modelo, have suspended production in accordance with government guidelines to stop non-essential activities.

Local authorities have launched investigations to identify suppliers and are asking citizens not to consume alcoholic beverages of unknown origin.

Deaths, reported by states like Jalisco, Yucatán, Puebla and Morelos since the beginning of the month, appear to have increased after Mother’s Day in Mexico on Sunday, according to local authorities and media.

The death toll reached 20 on Wednesday in the municipality of Chiconcuautla, in the central state of Puebla, the day after declaring a health emergency after 17 deaths from drinking contaminated drinks. The local government said it confiscated 200 liters of local alcohol, known as “refining”, and was conducting studies to determine its content.

