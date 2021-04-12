More than 100 euros discount on the new MacBook Air at Amazon, with M1 processor and shipping in one day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now may be the perfect time to buy a MacBook Air, and that is that Amazon has lowered the new model by more than 100 euros with respect to the official price, and with express shipping.

The MacBook Air has always been the benchmark ultrabook within its sector, although now it is even more so, as Apple has developed its own processors to give a further twist to the laptop that is undoubtedly its flagship.

Also, although the new M1 processor makes the MacBook Air more powerful and with better battery, does not rise in price compared to previous models. In fact, it is low, and now the 256GB edition is lowered to only 1,025 euros, about 124 euros off the official price.

This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

From the outset, beyond the Apple processor, this model has twice the storage capacity of the previous generation. It goes from 128GB to 256GB with no price increase, and that gives much more scope to install applications and download files.

Shipping is totally free for all users. In addition, if you have Amazon Prime you can receive it in just 24 hours from the moment of purchase, something that few stores can match.

As if all this were not enough, during the purchase process you can contract Apple Care +, the insurance against breakdowns and accidents offered by the brand itself and that extends the guarantee beyond the two years of rigor.

An ARM processor to give the MacBook a leap in quality

As we have mentioned, the M1 chip is the main novelty of this model, with ARM architecture, that is, the same one that is usually used in mobile chips.

Here we tell you exactly what this means, although it basically allows you to offer a greater power without increasing energy consumption, and that is a decisive double advantage.

Business Insider Spain has been able to test this MacBook Air M1 first-hand for analysis, with excellent results in all areas, especially fluency.

One of the extra novelties that is worth evaluating is that it dispenses with the controversial butterfly keyboard and returns to the scissor mechanism, much more reliable and resistant.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.