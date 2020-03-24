More than 100 deaths from coronavirus in one day in the US

More than 100 people die of coronavirus in one day in the United States for the first time. The nation records the highest number of new cases per day in the world. 187 million people in 16 states are isolated in their homes.

So far, there are more than 43,000 people sick with COVID-19 in the country and more than 550 have died from the pandemic virus.

Over the past week, there has been an increase in new cases as testing increases across the country. On Monday alone, more than 11,000 new positive cases were confirmed.

Experts say the peak of the coronavirus will arrive in April and that the crisis could last "several" months.

Hospitals are already campaigning for fans and medical supplies before the wave of cases increases.

However, President Trump has yet to order a national shutdown because the problem is worse in some states than others.

Michigan, Massachusetts, Indiana, Oregon and West Virginia were the last states to tell residents to stay in their homes, and the city of Denver urges its residents to do so.

Now, 16 states are in quarantine. New York and California were the first, along with Washington state.

The New York case is by far the worst. It is the most affected state in the country, with more than 20,000 cases, of which 12,000 are in New York City. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the worst was yet to come and that we were currently “calm before the storm.”

States are now urging President Trump to enact the Defense Production Act to instruct private companies to manufacture the medical supplies and equipment that the country desperately needs.

Instead, ignoring the request, Trump is trying to make deals with the private sector, which implies that they form their own set of plans and commitments to tackle the crisis and, at the same time, they can prosper as independent companies.

States not only have to compete with each other, they also have to compete against FEMA, which represents the federal government and all foreign governments that are still trying to cope with their own coronavirus crises.

The president has also suggested that he re-evaluate national standards, to stay as deep as possible and wash his hands in 15 days.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said he doesn’t think “probably” is enough. He has urged the nation to “unite” to fight the coronavirus and warned: “This week, it will get bad” in a plea to the public to stay inside and stop spreading the deadly disease.

He was enraged by the number of people still hanging out in large groups and referred to the surprising amount of crowds he saw in Washington DC via a webcam set up for people to virtually enjoy the famous cherry blossoms.