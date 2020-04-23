The results come from three thousand antibody tests performed as a first scan of the status of the advance of Covid-19 in the state.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that at least 13.9 percent of the state’s population would be infected with coronavirus, according to preliminary data from a recently conducted antibody study.

The results come from three thousand antibody tests performed as a first scan of the status of the advance of Covid-19 in the state, which gives an overview of how the virus has behaved in the most affected entity in the United States.

The study, reported at a Cuomo press conference, was conducted at 40 locations in 19 state counties. It showed that 13.9 percent of the population would be infected, that is, 2.7 million people, although each region varies. The most affected is New York City, with 21.2 percent of its population potentially affected.

It is followed by Long Island, where 16.7 percent of people would have suffered from the Covid-19, and Westchester-Rockland, with 11.7 percent. The rest of the state would have 3.6 percent of the total.

Based on test results, 12 percent of New Yorkers would be positive against 15.9 percent of men. In communities, people who identify as multiracial would account for 22.8 percent of positive casesWhile Latinos and Hispanics would make up 22.5 percent of the total, and African Americans 22.1 percent.

In the world there has been a constant call to avoid discrimination and exacerbated xenophobia under the pretext of the disease, since various communities have been discriminated according to the point and location of the epidemic, despite the fact that it has affected residents of all the regions of the globe. (Ntx)