More than 10 million people would receive exemption refunds of $ 10,200 in unemployment tax payments

More than 10 million taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment funds received in 2020 would be eligible for refunds under the $ 10,200 exemption contained in the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan,” according to the Internal Revenue Service. (IRS).

The above amount is part of the figure for 23 million Americans who filed for unemployment last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The tax exemption applies to Americans who earned less than $ 150,000 in modified adjusted gross income. This group can exclude part of unemployment compensation from their income, which means they do not have to pay taxes on that part.

In the cases of marriages that declared jointly, each spouse can exclude up to $ 10,200 for funds received for unemployment compensation, which could mean up to $ 20,400 per couple.

“You are eligible to exclude unemployment compensation if you received it in 2020 and your modified adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $ 150,000. The AGI modified for the purpose of qualifying for this exclusion is your 2020 adjusted gross income minus the total unemployment compensation you received, ”the IRS explained on its website. “This limit remains the same for all tax states, regardless of whether you are married and filing a joint tax return (it does not double to $ 300,000),” the agency added.

First refunds were processed about two weeks ago

The first refunds under the waiver began processing the week of May 10.

The two-phase distribution process will run through the end of this summer with corrections for the most complex returns, according to the tax collector’s office.

The IRS will inform, by letter to the beneficiaries, within 30 days after the refund is sent of the adjustment corresponding to the exemption.

You do not need to file an amended tax return to the IRS

You do not need to file an amended return to receive a return payment from the IRS, as the agency will perform the calculation automatically.

In cases where people provided their information for direct deposit, the money will reach their bank account that way. These people are likely to receive payments first, since the electronic transfer process tends to expedite the disbursement of money.

In the rest of the instances, the person will receive the payment as a check or debit card through the postal mail.

