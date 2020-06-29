© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

A new milestone in the pandemic: more than 10 million people have been infected with coronaviruses worldwide

By Yuliya Talmazan – NBC News

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide reached 10 million this Sunday, while the global death toll reached nearly 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The number of global cases marks a significant milestone in the spread of the virus, which is believed to have originated in China late last year. However, the actual figure could be significantly higher, as many countries in the world suffer from precariousness to be able to test.

The United States continues to lead the world in the number of confirmed cases with more than 2.5 million and nearly 126,000 deaths, according to the NBC News count. Brazil and Russia are behind the United States, with almost two million cases between the two.

Vice President Mike Pence has postponed planned campaign appearances in Arizona and Florida next week « as a precaution » due to outbreaks in these states, which have reached daily contagion records.

Florida hit a new daily record of more than 9,500 new infections Saturday. South Carolina, Nevada and Georgia also reported daily figures that they had not previously recorded. Meanwhile, the state of Washington halted its return to normalcy due to a growing number of cases and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

In the meantime, in India, which suffers the fourth largest outbreak in the world, confirmed cases have exceeded half a million, as reported on Saturday by the Federal Ministry of Health, with outbreaks in the main cities, including the capital, New Delhi.

Iran, one of the countries hardest hit at the start of the pandemic, launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate citizens to wear protective masks as the country faces a sharp increase in infections and deaths from the coronavirus. [La Casa Blanca responsabiliza a los jóvenes del repunte del coronavirus y envía un mensaje a los ‘millenials’]

Since the restrictions have been gradually lifted since mid-April across the country, cases have increased again. In the last 24 hours they registered 2,456 new cases, to add 220,180, according to health officials from the country reported to ..

The virus continues to spread even as several European countries are loosening restrictions to give their economies a boost after months of confinement. Some, like Germany, are experiencing a resurgence of the virus, forcing local governments to reimpose partial blockades.

In Switzerland, authorities said Saturday that they had quarantined 300 people after locating an outbreak at a nightclub in Zurich, a financial city in the north of the country.

China’s capital Beijing has also suffered a food market-related outbreak earlier this month, causing it to retesting, and travel restrictions and contact tracking were imposed.

The country’s officials say that the outbreak has been controlled, despite the fact that 14 new cases were registered in the city this Sunday. Tens of millions of Chinese traveled during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival that ended on Saturday, with measures in place across the country seeking to avoid crowds and crowds.