In more than 1.6 million of households enjoyed the online film festival ‘We Are One’ from May 29 to June 7 on the platform Youtube, in which some of the most important exhibitions in the world participated, such as Venice, Cannes, Berlin, Tribeca, Sundance, Toronto or San Sebastián.

As announced by the organization, led by the Tribeca Film Festival, the 10 countries with the largest number of spectators accumulated were Japan, India, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and AustraliaWhile a survey conducted on YouTube revealed that 77 percent of participants had never been to a film festival in real life.

Some of the festival’s favorite movies were ‘Crazy World’, presented by the Reykjavik Film Festival; ‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’, From the Mumbai Film Festival, which also received the most “likes”, and Arashi’s musical performance.

‘We Are One‘It offered for free more than 100 films from 35 countries presented by 21 film festivals around the world, the first exhibition of these characteristics that is organized, and with which it was intended to respond to the sudden unemployment that has been experienced in the film industry. seventh art as a consequence of COVID-19.

According to the organizers, the event aimed to highlight “movies that have the power to generate change and unite audiences from all over the world ”and offer the“ opportunity to celebrate the world of cinema ”.

Along with movies like ‘Ricky Powell: The Individalist‘, a documentary about the legendary street photographer Powell, or’ Iron Hammer ‘, a documentary piece by Joan Chen about the legendary volleyball player Jenny Lang Ping,’ We Are One ‘unexpectedly included the film’ Copwatch in its programming ‘.

With her, and with a musical performance by Questlove, the film exhibition was brought to an end in a gesture of support for the movement Black Lives Matter, who fights against racism in the United States, and who has led the protests of the last two weeks over the death at the hands of an African American police officer George Floyd on May 25.

‘Copwatch‘Tells the true story of the organization‘ We Copwatch ’, which is dedicated to filming police activity as a peaceful way to protest against police violence.

“It is important to support artists. Artists always reflect what is happening in our society“Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal said in a statement.

“They unite us through the poetry and narration, and festivals help bring this to life in the best possible way. They reflect our culture and where our society would be without knowing our individual cultures … That is why in the end, we are all oneHe added.

