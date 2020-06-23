Its engine is based on the one that made Hamilton champion in 2015

The Mercedes-AMG ONE, the hypercar of the star’s firm that brings Formula 1 technology to the road, will delay its first deliveries until 2021 after experiencing various technical problems. Only 275 units will be manufactured.

He Mercedes-AMG ONE, the street hypercar derived from the car that led in 2015 to Lewis Hamilton to conquer his third world title the Formula 1, continues with its development, a phase in which the star’s brand has encountered some difficulties when retouching the competition mechanics. First, so that it respects the emission regulations, although apparently what has caused the most headaches has been adjusting the engine idle speed to 1,200 revolutions per minute, since in the original engine this is around 5,000.

The first deliveries to customers are to take place in 2021. Only 275 lucky people will be able to keep a Mercedes-AMG ONE in their garage.

Once it reaches the market, the Mercedes-AMG ONE It will have a clear rival, the Aston Martin Valkyrie, another aerodynamic gem that, however, bets on a 6.5-liter V12 engine of Cosworth origin for its thermal part to develop a total of 1,176 horsepower.

MERCEDES-AMG ONE: EXTERIOR

The Mercedes-AMG ONE that for the moment has been left to see – the definitive unit has yet to show its face – presents a frontal front with three details that stand out above the rest. The first is his aggressive led optics with almost triangular design. Below these is a bumper with a sharp front splitter and remarkable black air intakes, same tone that the air vents that the hood presents, divided vertically to redirect the aerodynamic flow, a solution that has already been seen in the Ford GT.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE has marked wheel arches that give prominence to its alloy wheels, although without a doubt doors with scissor-type opening they take center stage in their side view. Unless it should be if it doesn’t exist a ‘shark fin’ with a remarkable air intake at the start, very much in line with the F-Duct that was used in Formula 1. For its part, its rear full of air intakes to cool the engine is characterized by headlights reduced to a minimum. Inside the ‘grill’ that seems to form its rear, its three exhaust outlets stand out. Under, his diffuser worked. Definitely, active aerodynamics This model is one of its strengths.

MERCEDES-AMG ONE: INTERIOR

He Mercedes-AMG ONEDesigned to have a contained weight with the massive use of carbon fiber, you could not afford to have a cabin full of luxury. In fact, the interior has been reduced to the same expression, as if it were a racing car.

The finishes are quite spartan and in carbon fiber. It highlights its steering wheel, not too far from the one used in Formula 1, its control panel in the form of a horizontal color screen and its second touch screen, which will serve to give data on the aerodynamics and other aspects of the vehicle.

MERCEDES-AMG ONE: MECHANICAL

Regarding its mechanics, Mercedes-AMG uses a propulsion system well known in the world of competition, since it is the powertrain of the Mercedes-AMG W06, single-seater with which the brand dominated in the Formula 1 World Cup in 2015. A 1.6-liter V6 block with an extra turbocharger about 750 horsepower and a 43% thermal efficiency. This unit receives a custom crankshaft, new pistons, and revised electronics.

The performance of the V6 engine is complemented by the power of two electric motors on its front axle, another on the crankshaft –161 horsepower– and a fourth as an electric turbocharger –107 extra horsepower. The result, 1,000 total horsepower for a model that also offers the possibility of electric driving.

In order to achieve a weight / power ratio of 1: 1, a transmission weighing only 420 kilograms has been designed. The engine and eight-speed gearbox will be a structural part of the carbon fiber monocoque chassis and an ultralight body of the same material. Thanks to all this, the Mercedes-AMG ONE You can reach 354 kilometers / hour and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 2.5 seconds.

MERCEDES-AMG ONE: PRICE

275 units of the Mercedes-AMG ONE at a rate of 2.7 million dollars each, which in exchange amount to about 2.4 million euros. All are sold despite buyers having to meet some special requirements. In the first place they had to already own a Mercede-Benz, and in the second instance they had to prove that they will use this hypercar actively and that, therefore, they were not going to use it for speculative purposes.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/23/2020 The Mercedes-AMG ONE continues its tests before its arrival in 2021. 12/08/2019 Hamilton, present in one of the ONE tests. 08/12/2019 Date of first deliveries.

