More terror. ‘Werewolves Within’ trailer

IFC Films has released the first trailer of ‘Werewolves Within’, an adaptation of Ubisoft’s virtual reality fantasy and horror title that will premiere worldwide at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film is directed by Josh Ruben from a script written by Mishna Wolff (‘I’m Down’).

The story is set in the small town of Beaverfield, where a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the city. A snowstorm traps its residents and newcomers inside a local inn. Ranger Finn and postal worker Cecily then team up to try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun to terrorize the community.

The cast of the film includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne. Duvall, Harvey Guilln, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler.

It is produced by Altman, Margaret Boykin and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television, Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle and Sam Richardson. The US theatrical release on June 25, followed by a VOD release on July 2.

