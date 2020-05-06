Although production of the Netflix original series has been barely delayed after it had started due to the coronavirus outbreak, actor Joe Keery talked about the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things.’

Little is known of what we can expect from the season as a whole, beyond Jim Hopper’s return, once again portrayed by David Harbor, in what appears to be a Russian prison camp.

However, the young actor who plays Steve guaranteed one thing we can expect in this new installment.

Co-star Joe Keery spoke of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ during an interview, noting that it will be the scariest of all, even beating the third.

“Oh, it’s pretty amazing, the Duffer brothers have done it again, I think this year, and I know I say it every year, but it’s definitely going to be a lot scarier than the years before, because last year was pretty dark.” Joe Keery stated.

Harbor itself revealed an important plot piece for the new season, joking at Liverpool Comic Con. that large parts of Hopper’s story will be revealed in the new batch of episodes.

The actor brought up an episode from the second season of the series in which Hopper’s adoptive daughter Eleven discovered boxes marked “New York” and “Vietnam.”

Other cast members who have confirmed their return for the new season with Harbor and Keery They are Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson and Cara Buono.

Production for the new season had only been underway for a couple of weeks when Netflix officially suspended all of its productions due to the spread of the coronavirus.

It is unclear when the recording will resume or if the premiere date for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ will be delayed.