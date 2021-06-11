More terror for Darren Lynn Bousman with the infamous Mansin LaLaurie

VaDeadline we have learned that the director of some installments of the ‘Saw’ saga (including the latest, ‘Spiral: Saw’), Darren Lynn Bousman, has signed on to direct the first installment of a possible future franchise that will revolve around the infamous franchise.Mansin LaLauriefrom New Orleans. The writers of ‘The Warren File: The Conjuring’, Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes are immersed in the development of this film whose production is expected from beginning at the end of the year.

“Joining this project is a dream come true for me,” Bousman said in a statement. “For as long as I can remember, I have been obsessed with the paranormal. Anyone who studies the supernatural knows the legends and lore of the LaLaurie Mansion. It is the holy grail of these kinds of settings. stay there with the Hayes brothers. There’s no way to articulate my 72 hours within those walls. The house consumes you. Their story paralyzes you. The Hayes brothers have crafted such an emotional, suspenseful, and terrifying narrative that I can’t wait to introduce the world to this incredible place. “

LaLaurie Mansion is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. Her dark and sinister reputation was caused by former owner and resident Madame Delphine LaLaurie, who had carried out various acts of violence, abuse, torture, mutilation, and murder against her black slaves inside the mansion.

In 1834, police officers and citizens finally discovered the evil actions of the evil racist when a fire broke out in the mansion that forced the LaLauries to expose the conditions of their slaves. Unfortunately, however, LaLaurie was never punished for her heinous crimes, as she quickly left for Paris after the mansion was burned.

Interestingly, one of its owners has been Oscar winner Nicolas Cage, who acquired the mansion in 2007 as a way to get inspired to write a horror novel. In Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, LaLaurie was reimagined as a character from season three, with award-winning actress Kathy Bates earning an Emmy nomination for her great portrayal of the famous serial killer.

The house has been closed to the public since 1932, but due to Faster Horse Pictures’ connection with its current owner, Michael Whalen, Bousman and the Hayes brothers have already visited the property and hope to be able to film some scenes in the royal mansion.

The Hayes brothers will partner with Cindy Bond and Doug McKay’s new company Faster Horse Pictures to produce the new film series. McKay, Bond and Whalen will serve as producers along with Joshua Ryan Dietz and Dylan Bond, who are executive producers. Local historian Andrew Ward participate in the project as a consultant.

The media finally points out that the casting began yesterday and that the project has already aroused great interest from studios and streamers.