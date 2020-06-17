Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few weeks ago, Behavior Interactive and Konami announced a major alliance through which it would be possible to bring iconic Silent Hill characters to the Dead by Daylight survival title. Something interesting that was revealed with this collaboration is the addition of skins that would alternate the appearance of the characters. The add-on chapter has just debuted and several new characters have recently been unveiled that will arrive in the game as alternate outfits.

Through a video, developer Behavior Interactive announced the Silent Hill Collection, a set of outfits from the Konami series that are already available in-game.

This collection adds 4 outfits that change the appearance of characters that already exist in the title. You should know that each of these versions are sold in the in-game store on the console and PC versions and are not included in the new Silent Hill inspired chapter.

In case you missed it: Konami is unofficially expected to announce a new installment of Silent Hill in the near future.

More Silent Hill characters appeared in Dead by Daylight

The 4 outfits are Lisa Garland (legendary), Alessa Gillespie (very rare), The Corrupted, and Lost Mascot (very rare). The first 2 outfits will change the look of Cheryl Mason. The Corrupted will be an alternate version of Pyramid Head, which will feature variations, such as barbed wire and weathered skin, and Lost Mascot is a new look for The Legion, which will give a look of Robbie (Frank, Julie, Suzie, Joey), terrifying loot that appears in Silent Hill installments.

It is important to say that although there are several skins for Cheryl Mason, it will not be possible to use them with the Mix & Match option, because they are licensed characters and Behavior Interactive wanted to ensure that they remain as they appear in the Silent Hill universe and thus avoid combinations that do not reflect these iconic characters.

We leave you with the trailer.

What did you think of this collaboration? What outfit did you like the most? Will you get any? What other character would you have liked to see added? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that since June 16 Dead by Daylight Chapter 16 is available, which is inspired by Silent Hill and adds 1 new survivor, 1 assassin and 1 new map. If you want to see the content in action, we invite you to check this page.

Dead by Daylight is available on consoles, PC and mobile. However, Silent Hill content can only be found on consoles and PC. If you are interested in this title, we invite you to check its file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source