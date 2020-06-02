The television reunions do not stop. One more week, we woke up with the return of some mythical series or talent show; Yes, symbolically and thanks to social networks. And it is that the confinement has achieved that many contestants and actors get back together virtually to pay tribute to their previous projects and the viewers who have accompanied them for so long.

One of the most talked-about and most excited reunions is that of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ thanks to the initiative of Will Smith. The actor brought together the most beloved characters in the series thanks to a virtual program that he is doing during the weeks of confinement through Snapchat. As for our country, the cast of ‘Hospital Central’ was also reunited through Instagram to pay tribute to all the toilets on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. Some actors from ‘Los Serrano’ have also done their part to celebrate the 17th anniversary of the fiction that marked so many generations on the Telecinco screen.

As for realities, the confinement has given us the virtual reunion of the contestants of ‘Popstars’, the Telecinco talent who was looking for a new girlband and from which ‘Bellepop’ emerged. All of them reunited their voices to sing the popular tune of the program: ‘All for a dream’, delighting all the fans of the contest. Such has been the repercussion of this reunion, that the contestants of the second edition of ‘Fame, let’s dance!’ They have also wanted to do the same.

The dancers of the Cuatro program, broadcast between 2008 and 2009, have gathered through YouTube to celebrate their years of friendship to the rhythm of ‘I’ll be there for you’, the theme of The Rembrandts that became popular in the ‘Friends’ series. Sergi, the winner of the edition, along with Raquel, Ginés, Yure, Ariadna, Marisa, Nito, Omar and Iván They reappear in this video to the surprise of their fans.

Surely you remember the afternoons in Cuatro with them.