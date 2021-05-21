more taxes, more social protection and fewer cars and planes

Pedro Sánchez presented this Thursday the document ‘Spain 2050’, a long-term strategy to modernize the country and which he presented as the necessary impetus for a “second transition.” “40 years ago we agreed to transform Spain, so let’s sit down and decide what Spain we want to be in 30 years,” said the President of the Government, who was accompanied by the four vice-presidents of the Executive in a ceremony at the Reina Sofía Museum from Madrid, which was also attended by businessmen and other political leaders.

The text has been prepared over the last year by a hundred experts and professionals –Which have not obtained any remuneration, according to Sánchez- and coordinated by the National Prospective Office, a body created in 2020, which depends on Sánchez’s chief of staff, Iván Redondo, and whose members are not known, since the Government hides your identity, as posted 20 minutes. The plan focuses on education and anticipates a greener Spain with higher spending on social protection, but also with more taxes.

More taxes on fuel, alcohol, tobacco and wealth

Tax collection will increase in the next 30 years. If the equivalent of 35% of GDP is now collected, in 2050 that figure should climb to 43%. Among other proposals, there will be a minimum rate in Corporation Tax and a “comprehensive reform” of personal income tax and property, inheritance and gift taxes will be addressed. The Government wants to increase the taxation of capital, remove incentives for real estate investment and it suggests fiscal harmonization between the different autonomies, since it speaks openly of “eliminating fiscal competition” between the different communities.

Of those eight points that collection will grow, more than 3 correspond to the increase in environmental collection, those taxes linked to the most polluting activities. Thus, Taxes on fuel will rise – and not only on diesel, but also on gasoline, alcohol and tobacco. The plan presented by Sánchez justifies these measures by the need to increase the redistribution of income and improve the progressiveness of the system to prevent inequality from stagnating or even increasing, a scenario that is likely in the absence of measures like this.

Work: fewer types of contract and a shorter working day

The job market is facing big changes. The initial diagnosis is not optimistic: low employment rate, “extraordinary level” of long-term unemployment, high precariousness, low job quality … And the prospects are not too rosy either, since it is admitted that “Full-time fixed-time work will no longer be an option for a large part of the Spanish population”.

Among the measures, it is proposed to improve training, create an employment portal that brings together all public and private offers at the state level, hire more counselors to help the unemployed and simplify contracts until leaving only three: permanent, temporary and training. Likewise, a mechanism similar to ERTE will be created so that companies can deal with dips in activity without resorting to dismissal, and companies that make excessive use of temporary contracts will be penalized.

The document also reflects that aging implies the risk of a reduction in the workforce, and provides a key figure: Spain needs an average of 191,000 immigrants per year until 2050 –More than five and a half million throughout the entire period– to sustain their welfare state.

The result of all these policies should be, according to experts, that 90% of Spaniards participate in professional requalification programs, that unemployment falls to 7% and that the average weekly workday is 35 hours –Now it is 37.7–.

Retirement: raising the retirement age and opening the door to private pensions

Less work will be done a week, but working life will be extended in return. Sánchez’s plan says that it is necessary to “break stereotypes” so that it is understood that “abilities at age 70” are not very different from those at 65 and expressly opens the door to raising the retirement age beyond 67 years “as life expectancy continues to increase.” Experts justify the approach that “more than a third of retired people would have liked to continue working” and argue that “if done well”, “everyone wins” with “active aging”.

Regarding the financing of pensions, he affirms that the debate between financing pensions with taxes should be addressed, introduce mandatory or quasi-mandatory private pensions or raising social security contributions to face the “significant challenge” that the arrival of the baby boom cohorts to retirement age implies, something that will have to be resolved through “social dialogue” and a profound “redesign of public policies”.

Education: less memorization and better teachers

It is one of the most ambitious chapters of the plan. Spain, ensures the strategy, part of a scenario characterized by a high repetition rate, the persistence of early school leaving and levels of learning that “have stagnated or even fallen” in the last twenty years, so they are “significantly” below the most developed countries in Europe.

It is also criticized that the academic curriculum is “encyclopedic”, that the Degree in Teaching is “one of the least demanding”, the excessive bureaucracy in the academic field and the “little professionalism” of the direct teams. The 30-year goals include reducing the number of grade repeaters by one sixth and raising the proportion of citizens with higher secondary education from 70% to 93%, and for this purpose it is proposed to increase spending on Education from 4.3% 5.5% of GDP.

In addition, a complete redesign of what students study is proposed, to focus learning on the acquisition of skills and review the content of the subjects every eight or ten years. Likewise, it is suggested to improve the training of teachers, who would have two years of continuous and paid internships at the beginning of their career, a model that recalls the MIR of doctors, and more continuous training throughout their careers.

Healthcare: spending more and better deciding what to spend on

Public spending on Health will also increase, from 5.7% to 7% of GDP, and the system will have to deal with new communicable diseases (such as HIV in the 80s, or Covid today) and non-communicable diseases (especially mental or neurodegenerative ones, since the population will gradually age), according to the document .

The strategy also proposes “communicating the cost of health services” – even though they remain free for the citizen – and introducing “cost-effectiveness” as a criterion when deciding which benefits and medicines are financed. In addition, there is an impact on the need to strengthen primary care and mental health: the goal is to make it as easy to go to a public psychologist as it is currently to go to the family doctor.

Birth promotion: education from 0 to 3 years and more aid

The document reflects that Spain is the second country with the fewest children per woman (1.2), only behind Italy, and emphasizes that a quality early childhood education (from 0 to 3 years old) and expanding aid – for example, it suggests that families receiving the minimum living income automatically access scholarships for meals and school expenses – could help increase the birth rate.

Transportation: fewer planes, fewer combustion cars and more trains

Sánchez’s plan criticizes the “low ambition” with which successive governments have addressed the climate and environmental agenda, and censures the dependence on road transport and the low tax burden on these trips. For this reason, he suggests “guaranteeing” that combustion vehicles are replaced by other more ecological and prohibit flights on journeys that can be made in less than two and a half hours by train –For example, it would be forbidden to fly from Madrid to Valencia and a Madrid-Seville route would be at the limit–.