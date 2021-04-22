more style and equipment for the SUV

The Gloss Black finish on mirrors, grille and frame, panoramic roof, 20-inch wheels and specific upholstery define this Jaguar I-Pace: a new finish available for 86,280 euros.

April 21, 2021 (12:00 CET)

The Jaguar I-Pace Black brings a plus of sophistication to the range.

Far from being a revolution, or incorporating the improvements that usually accompany a restyling, the Jaguar I-Pace Black is a new finish within the range which joins the three versions currently on sale, with prices ranging from 80,570 euros for the S versions to 94,770 for the more equipped HSEs.

As a reminder, the Jaguar I-Pace is a Four-wheel drive electric SUV by means of a 200 HP motor on each axis, a 90 kWh capacity battery and up to 470 km of autonomy announced in the WLTP cycle. There are no changes to its propulsion system or its body, which is still more than 4.68 m long and weighs two tons – 50% split between both axles – and is still capable of reaching 200 km / h and go below 5 ”to go from 0 to 100 km / h.

Jaguar i-Pace 2022.

Recharging the impulse battery of the Jaguar I-Pace maintains its recharging potential by alternating current, with an on-board charger assuming powers of up to 11 kW that, associated with a charge point of 7, could complete a battery charge in 12.75 hours, with autonomy gains around the 35 km every hour connected. On the sidelines, the direct current opportunity loads allow reaching powers of 100 kW capable of winning 127 km every fifteen minutes.

The connectivity and equipment of the Jaguar I-Pace Black

The equipment is one of the strengths of this limited series of the Jaguar I-Pace, with elements such as the panoramic roof or the tinted windows, which complement the Ebony leather seats and upholstery in noble materials. More invisible are elements such as the digital rear-view mirror or the PM2.5 on-board air filtering system that traps ultra-fine particles, guaranteeing an aseptic environment inside.

The Jaguar I-Pace Black stands out for its Pivi Pro infotainment system, of intensive use and specific navigation for electric vehicles and their needs in terms of charging points, the data of their connectors and the strategy of how much to recharge at each point depending on the charging power of each one to facilitate the arrival at the destination in the shortest possible time.

2022 Jaguar i-Pace interior.

This system includes a unlimited 4G data plan and a SIM card which favors both the use of streaming applications and wireless software updates and would free up some of the data usage of the Smartphone, with wireless connectivity from Apple and Android environments as standard.