The fall in gross reserves of the Central Bank to US $ 42,449 million (of which less than US $ 10 billion are net reserves) urged the monetary authority to actually put limitations on imports.

The excuse of the monetary authority is “to guarantee that these measures stimulate local work and production and avoid its abuse in the cancellation of obligations with the outside ”.

Added to the exchange rate measures, according to the importers, is the establishment of quotas for purchases abroad that, at best, equate what was imported last year.

The Central measure basically establishes that companies that have liquid external assets (dollars) must use them for the payment of obligations abroad before accessing the Single and Free Exchange Market (MULC) in an operation for which, in addition, they must first require authorization of the monetary authority. It also extends the period of incompatibility to operate in the MULC and the financial dollar to 90 days before and after.

Raúl García, President of the Chamber of Importers of the Argentine Republic (CIRA), warns that more than 80% of what is imported are inputs for industry and production, and says that Central Bank regulations are impossible to comply withBecause once the advance is paid abroad, there is up to 90 days to enter the product, a period of time that, he assures, is impossible to meet. According to García, even medical products take an average of 126 days in common times, that is, outside the pandemic in which those deadlines are further extended.

According to CIRA President Oscar Marchelletta, the main manager of Exterior and Changes of the Central, told them that it is a political decision, of the directory, which comes from August of last year, with the previous management.

García also warned that they are giving space to importers, generally the same or less than what was imported last year, when purchases abroad have been in free fall for 25 months. If they need more space, he said, they are asked to send an email to the Ministry of Productive Development, which, he says, is never answered.

Edgardo Guerrini, president of Guerrini Tires, importers for 30 years of the Korean brand Kumho Tire, affirms that in the tire sector the quota is 30% lower than the previous year.

“Much of the merchandise that this arrival at the port without a non-automatic license is already paid for; the BCRA has already turned the currencies, the merchandise cannot be removed and the stay in the port is three times more expensive than the freight is worth, with the aggravating circumstance that more than 80% of what is imported goes to production already the industry, “regrets García.

“Besides,” he questions, “they make us pay 21% of the VAT plus another 10.5% of the presumed VAT for the presumed profit. Therefore, for every dollar dispatched, the cost is doubled at least in the market.”

