more sportiness for the little one in the house

It is difficult to forget examples like the Audi S1, small sports cars of those that offer very outstanding sensations. While it seems unlikely that this version will be repeated in the current generation of the model, we will have to settle for the Audi A1 Sportback Competition 40 TFSI. It is the top-of-the-range version of the urban five-door that incorporates this edition to offer a more sporty touch to those users who demand it.

As its name suggests, it sits on the 40 TFSI version, which carries the engine 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline with the maximum level of power in this current A1 Sportback. That means that it has no less than 207 hp and 320 Nm of torque, in addition to having adapted to emission regulations and achieving superior efficiency. With this mechanism, the urban is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 245 km / h. Although what is really interesting are the changes that the Competition surname applies to this issue.

To the sporty design and dynamic character that already define the Audi A1 Sportback now a series of details are added that make it more attractive. The bodywork can be chosen for the first time in the Ascari blue metallic color, which until now was relegated to high-performance models such as the Audi R8 or the e-tron GT. The roof and spoiler are in Mythos black making contrast, while the headlights have been darkened. There are also other elements in black that came in the Black line edition finish, such as the Singleframe grille or the emblems of the four rings.

As expected, the exterior of the Audi A1 Sportback Competition 40 TFSI receives the S line sport bumpers with elements such as the rear-view mirrors, the front spoiler or the rear diffuser trim in platinum gray. There are no missing 18 inch wheels signed by Audi Sport with red brake calipers. In the interior there are also modifications, since all the seams of the cabin are in red contrasting. The one for the sports seats can be chosen in a combination of artificial leather with fabric or with Alcantara.

This top-of-the-range version is now available for a price of 38,700 euros In our country. This is a rate that is around 2,000 euros higher than the Black line edition version that was so far the most complete that was on sale.