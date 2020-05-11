Fred Vergnoux, Mireia Belmonte’s coach and national swimming team boss, had it all ready: “First – he commented on Saturday at a conference for CN Sabadell – it was two weeks back to the water, regardless of the volume. Then three cycles of two weeks each to improve speed and technique. Disconnect a section in August and start the Olympic preparation ”. Also David Martín, male water polo coach, who was to resume training today two months later. Even Mayuko Fujiki, the synchronized coach, who has been maintaining a routine of between five and six hours a day by videoconference all this time. But, all of them still don’t see the light … nor the water at the end of the tunnel.

Not all DANs will be able to train again next week. I hope @deportegob can reconsider the measures regarding water sports in Phase 1. https://t.co/wFT5GRWRER – Joan Lluis Pons (@jllPons) May 9, 2020

Swimming was the most demanding discipline when the state of alarm began due to the consequences on its athletes, not being in contact with the water. And, two months later and still unable to go to a swimming pool, he raises his voice again to ask that the opening of the aquatic centers be included in phase 1 of the de-escalation. “The return will be very hard. Two months without swimming is not a joke, ”Felipe Perrone told AS recently. “I have never been so long without going to the pool,” said Maica García.

The RFEN, in a statement, showed its “surprise” by not incorporating into government measures the opening of swimming pools for sports, something “incompressible”. And the swimmers yesterday on their social networks continued with the campaign to return to normal with the appropriate prevention regulations.

Vergnoux posted a photo of the Italian swimming, with eight swimmers on their poets ready to train. The Olympic finalist and fourth in the world in 400 styles, Joanllu Pons, said that “not all DAN” can be exercised and urged the Government to “reconsider its position”. The world medalist Jessica Vall hopes that “a solution will be found as soon as possible”, while the account of the women’s water polo team proclaimed: “We want to return to the pool.”

The RFEN alleges reports from the Ministry of Science itself, which supports that water is a safe medium and that disinfection measures are already in place. Also the economic viability of sports clubs with aquatic facilities, which are losing members. “We will not know how they will return,” says Jordi Jou, CN Sant Andreu coach. “The mental work is being tremendous,” concludes Vergnoux.