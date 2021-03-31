More spending, more debt … and no international titles in the ‘calcium’

Mar 30, 2021 at 7:39 PM CEST

Despite the fact that no Italian team has won an international title for more than a decade, Serie A clubs have done nothing but go into debt in recent years. This is attested by a report signed this Tuesday by Marco Iaria in the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, which puts white on black with “absolute emergency numbers & rdquor ;.

The first conclusion is that the pandemic has worsened a situation that had already been unsustainable due to the level of spending. Losses in the 2019-20 academic year reached 745 million (They were 292 in the previous one), while the turnover went from 2,700 ‘kilos’ to 2,200.

Likewise, the most alarming figures are debts, which in one season they rose 300 million to 2,800. Looking back a decade ago, the debt was 1,400 million euros.

But the shower of figures continues. The teams spent 3,500 “kilos” in the last campaign, an amount that was only possible thanks to the pacts to reduce the salaries of footballers. Which meant a saving of 250 million euros.

According to ‘Gazzetta’, teams are paying for “compulsive purchases & rdquor; of the last few years. Between the 2017-18 academic year and 2019-20, transfer expenses went from 628 to 933 ‘kilos’. This is how the debt grew, especially with the banks.

In June 2020 there were only three Serie A teams without bank debt: Cagliari, Fiorentina and Naples. On the other hand, the groups with the highest net debt were the Inter (630.1 million euros), the Rome (552.3) and Juventus (458.3). In this heartbreaking scenario, the miracle of the Atalanta. Powered by Champions and sales, the ‘Dea’ links four positive balances. As the Cagliari, the Verona and the Naples. Exceptional cases.