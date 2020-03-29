The extension of the confinement due to the coronavirus in Spain and the extension of this measure in many other countries on the planet invite a second installment of 25 balsamic songs to give an optimistic perspective to the situation, this time with greater attention to the lyrics in Spanish.

Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida”: This epic theme by the British honors Frida Kahlo, who, despite a decade of chronic pain in which she suffered polio and damage to her spine, did not hesitate to portray that expression in a large painting .

“Bad Day” by Daniel Powter: the life of a musician in search of victory is hard and its author was inspired by that experience to write in one hour of ferry between Victoria and Vancouver one of the greatest successes in the face of adversity.

“Titanium” by David Guetta & Sia: This collaboration between house music and EDM appeals to our inner strength to make us indestructible.

The Script’s “Hall Of Fame”: Another “hit” written in just over an hour to really talk about perseverance and how to make a difference. A song to the toilets, heroes of this fight.

Taylor Swift’s “Soon You’ll Get Better”: The blonde American returns to her country roots with Dixie Chicks in this cut written to support the recovery of her cancer-stricken mother.

“Hold on” by Wilson Phillips: the lineage of Brian Wilson and one of the daughters of two members of The Mamas And The Papas led to this milestone by resistance.

“I Won’t Back Down”, by Tom Petty: afflicted with a terrible cold, this author recorded this piece with the assistance of George Harrison.

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot”, by Pat Benatar: composed after a therapeutic session consisting of a pillow fight. Why not recreate the process at home?

Britney Spears’ “Stronger”: Few artists have overcome as many ups and downs as the “Princess of Pop,” who proclaims here “that loneliness will never end it again.”

Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song”: “Being vulnerable is not a weakness,” says the author of this song about not giving up on achieving your goals.

“Dramas y comedias”, by Fangoria: produced by La Casa Azul, the duo from Alaska and Nacho Canut rediscovered the path of success and validity with this colorful classic about leaving behind bad rolls.

“I’m with you”, by La Oreja de Van Gogh: raised as a ray of light against Alzheimer’s disease, it also serves as a voice of encouragement for those who suffer these days.

“Vivir”, by Rozalén & Estopa: another anthem against illness that bets on “setting the counter to zero”, taking lessons from bad times and changing the perspective to start enjoying.

“What keeps us together”, by Amaral: “United, incandescent as torches”. Few like them have known how to invoke the spirit of the community in Spanish.

“A sign”, by Lori Meyers: until the end of the pandemic, let’s sing “I think life is better / I need to go out more / Waiting for a sign that will help me”.

“El baile”, by IZAL: “The fear that no one will ask us for a goodbye / And that they will not touch my hands again”, but “while everything collapses / The crazy people will see us dancing”.

“Today can be a great day”, by Joan Manuel Serrat: invitation to make the most of life, because one of these days it will dawn with the definitive cure for coronavirus.

“House, now I live here”, by Iván Ferreiro: home as a metaphor for personal reunion, for solace. “He was dead / To return you had to sing,” recommends the Galician.

“You are here”, by Sidonie: faced with isolation, the Catalan trio remember that we are all closer than it seems.

“Infinitos bailes”, by Raphael: the interpreter of “Mi gran noche” bets that the party will continue … “That there is still time to repair our disasters”.

Vega’s “better tomorrow”: a song of confidence in what is to come, collected in his “Metamorphosis” (2009).

“Everything is going to change”, by Mutant Children: “The future has come to this city / Make room for it in your house, it wants to stay”, predicts the Granada group in one of its most optimistic lyrics.

“Looking for Paradise”, by Alejandro Sanz & Alicia Keys: in the words of its author, “a very positive song for those who seek their paradise, which is often within us, although sometimes we try to find it outside.”

“Welcome”, by Laura Pausini: another unrepentant optimist, the Italian greets the future and the authenticity of people with this theme.

“Color hope”, by Diego Torres: exploited to exhaustion, it would be unforgivable not to include the Argentinean tune as a colophon.

Javier Herrero