more social rent, rehabilitate flats and stop depopulation

Housing is one of the fundamental pillars in Spain’s recovery plan to access European funds. In fact, it is the second largest item of this plan, with a total of 6,820 million euros for the period 2021-2023 (9.8% of the total investments planned in those years). Reforms are expected in the sector, among which the new housing law stands out, as well as large amounts for investments in the rehabilitation of buildings or to build social rental housing, especially for young people.

To put the data in context, in the 2021 General State Budget plan they were consigned for actions in the field of housing a total of 2,250 million euros, a figure much higher than that of 2019 –697 million– and 2018 –481 million–. The 6,820 million European funds, therefore, far exceed those amounts.

Although the plan is not very detailed, the Government Yes, it specifies that 1,000 million will go to the construction of social rental housing and to support all those measures that allow “to substantially increase the supply of rental housing at an affordable price, with the collaboration of the private sector,” according to the Executive in the document.

In addition, the government has reserved an investment item to rehabilitate buildings, focusing these operations especially “in neighborhoods or areas delimited according to their income level.” In this sense, it considers that these actions will have “special impact on vulnerable groups” included in the National Strategy against Energy Poverty.

Along the same lines, the plan also includes a process for work on the energy efficiency of buildings and it intends to approve a Law on the Quality of Architecture and the built environment that seeks to “declare the quality of architecture and the built environment as an asset of general interest.”

The new housing law is another of the parts that are included in the reform plan that will be sent to Brussels. However, here it is not specified too much, since the matter has raised divisions within the Government, especially around the regulation of the rental price. While Unidos Podemos insists on limiting prices – as socialists and purple agreed last autumn – the PSOE proposes to grant incentives to owners.

In any case, the Government defends in the reform plan that this future norm “constitutes the State’s response to the obligation that, within the framework of its constitutional powers,” incumbent upon it to protect the right to “access a decent and adequate housing and to your enjoyment and contributes to the key principle of affordability of efficient housing. “

On the other hand, the plan relates actions in the field of housing with the challenge of depopulation, and includes a regeneration program and demographic challenge, aimed at public and private projects in municipalities and centers of less than 5,000 inhabitants “for the energy efficiency of buildings, the generation and consumption of renewable energies and ensuring the deployment of electric mobility”.

102 reforms and 110 investments in total

Between 2021 and 2023 Spain plans use 70,000 million euros of the 140,000 that correspond to him of European funds. The climate, housing and the modernization of public administrations are the three main priorities, which, according to the Government, are in line with the recommendations of the European Commission. In fact, reforms (a total of 102 in the entire plan) and investments (110) They will have to have the approval of the Community Executive to be able, first, to receive the money and, second, to execute them.

Spain is the second largest beneficiary of the recovery fund endowed with 750,000 million euros, only surpassed by Italy (which will receive around 209,000 million). The Government estimates that the first aid will arrive “from June”, once all Member States have endorsed the Decision on Own Resources. It is a necessary condition for the disbursement to begin and, for the moment, there are ten Member States to approve it.