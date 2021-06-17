More signings for ‘The Toxic Avenger’

From Deadline they advance that both Elijah Wood (‘Open Windows’) and Julia Davis (‘Crossing Destinations’) will join the cast of the future new version that Legendary Entertainment will make of ‘The toxic avenger’ (The Toxic Avenger). At the moment it is unknown what roles the two actors will play, although it is very possible that more information will emerge soon considering that production will begin later this month in Bulgaria.

Davis and Wood will join a cast that already features Peter Dinklage in the title role, Kevin Bacon as the villain, Jacob Tremblay, and Taylor Paige. As we announced in March 2019, Macon Blair (‘I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore’) will write and direct the project.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz directed the original 1984 version, a film set in a town called Tromaville, located near New York, which has the dubious honor of being the capital’s largest waste and toxic waste manager. In that city there is a gym, where the protagonist, a young boy somewhat introverted and nerd, works as a maintenance employee.

The protagonist is teased by a group of young people from the gym who make a joke in bad taste and because of his shame, he runs down a corridor towards a window and falls into a barrel of acid with a toxic pestilence in which he is deformed acquiring new powers as well as superhuman strength, with which they take revenge on those who caused their misery and incidentally cleanse the city of criminals and corruption.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will also produce this new version for Tomma Entertainment, with Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter doing the same for Legendary after the studio acquired the rights to the franchise in December 2018.