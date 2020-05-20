It seems that The Rock had no desire to participate again with Reynolds in any future film, since his sense of humor is very similar, so at any point in the recording they start laughing and can’t stop doing it, due to this Ryan Reynolds ruined several scenes of Dwayne Johnson and had to replay them.

Undoubtedly working alongside Ryan Reynolds must be quite an experience, Because if the actor is half as funny as several stars tell, the recordings undoubtedly have to become a place full of jokes and jokes, but many times this causes the production to have to record the same scene several times.

Due to the success with ‘6 Underground’, Netflix decided to once again hire Reynolds to star in his new big production, ‘Red Notice’, But this time there will be a bigger budget involved, so the actor will share credits with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, in what promises to be the best film produced by the platform so far.

Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, production had to stop its recordings And recently, Reynolds stated that they have very few takes taken, because he always made Johnson laugh in his takes, so the production had to repeat several sequences.

That’s why in an interview (via We Got This Covered), Johnson picked up on Reynolds’ remarks and talked about how he had to stay calm so as not to fall for his co-star’s pranks. “Many of the first six weeks of the movie were just me and Ryan. Man, I would like to think that I am a professional and that I am disciplinedBut oh my gosh, I never laughed that much. It got to a point where he said something, and then I said something, and then he said it in a way that he knew I liked, which really bothers me when the camera is on me. I crouched so much laughing at him, but you know what, we had a great time, ”Johnson said.

This is how Ryan Reynolds ruined some scenes of Dwayne Johnson, But it cannot be denied that there is a great chemistry between the two stars, which will be reflected in ‘Red Notice’, so we can say that we are facing a new success from the streaming giant.